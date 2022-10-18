MONTICELLO – All season long, Prairie Central has been dominating opponents to lead the Illini Prairie Central Conference en route to winning the first seven games by an average margin of victory of 39 points.
On Friday, the Hawks wasted little time in flexing their muscle at Monticello, taking a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruising to a 48-13 victory, ending the Sages’ three-game winning streak and dropping Monticello to 5-3 on the season.
“They are really good,” said Monticello Coach Cully Welter. “They didn’t do anything that surprised us. They got the quarterback (Drew Haberkorn) out a little early. I thought we did a pretty good job on him defensively, early, but then he got a couple of big runs on us.”
After stopping the Hawks and forcing a punt on their first possession, Monticello senior quarterback Drew Shepard had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage. Drew Fehr intercepted it at the 25-yard line and returned it for a touchdown. The two-point conversion made the score 8-0.
Minutes later, Haberkorn scored on an 83-yard touchdown run and after a Monticello fumble, added a 47-yard score to increase the lead to 24-0.
“That just kid of opened up everything else for them,” Welter said.
The Hawks added another touchdown to push the advantage to 32-0.
But with 1:20 left in the first half, Monticello senior running back Tylor Bundy scored on a one-yard run to cut the lead to 32-6. A minute later, he intercepted a pass, but after being tackled, left the game after suffering a shoulder injury.
“He has an AC (acromioclavicular joint) sprain,” Welter said. “Hopefully it is a mild one. We were just being cautious with him so we didn’t play him in the second half.”
At halftime, Welter told his club to be resilient and try to win the second half, which was played in a consistent downpour of rain.
Sheppard completed 10 of 17 passes for 82 yards and the one interception. He rushed 13 times for 58 yards and added a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on a fourth and one play.
Welter said injuries are starting to take their toll. At least 13 players had some form of injury, he said.
“I’m proud of our kids for hanging in there against a tough team with all of the injuries and the rain,” he said.
Next week, the Sages play at Tolono Unity to wrap up the regular season. The Rockets are 7-1 and have outscored their opponents 336-107 this year. Their only loss was a 34-12 setback to Prairie Central in the first game of the season.
“It’s going to be another tough one,” Welter said. “We knew we had to run the gauntlet in these last three games.”
Conference action
In other conference action Friday, Bloomington Central Catholic beat non-league foe Alton 40-7; Chilicothe Illinois Valley Central beat Pontiac 14-0; Paxton Buckley-Loda dropped their third in a row after winning the first five, losing to Tolono 26-12; and St. Joseph Ogden beat winless Rantoul 57-14.