MONTICELLO — As with any football season, there was plenty of good — mixed with some not so good — for the Monticello High School squad.
For the Sages, it was mostly positive despite a disappointing 42-12 loss at Benton in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Nov. 6.
“I’m pretty pleased with the season overall,” coach Cully Welter said of his 8-3 squad. “We were a couple of plays from being undefeated. I really thought this conference was much more balanced than its been in the past. I felt like Unity was a notch above everyone in the conference, but there were four to six teams right there in the middle. There really weren’t any bad teams this year.”
The Sages were two plays away from being undefeated in the regular season, advancing to within the two yard line in the final minute against both PBL and Unity before suffering loses in those contests.
“I thought we navigated the conference schedule pretty well,” said the coach. “We would have liked to have those other two wins, but that happens. And because of those losses we got a tougher draw in the second round. But that’s the way it goes.”
MHS was the No. 6 seed against No. 3 Benton, and the Sages went in with a legitimate chance for an upset, until five first-half turnovers by the Sages turned the tide.
“We had five turnovers, and you definitely credit them a little bit of that, and credit us for a little bit of that. They were definitely a good team. I think it was a combination of, we didn’t have our best day, and they did a really nice job as well,” Welter said.
“It’s a football cliché for sure, but you can’t beat a good team turning over the ball five times.”
Asked where his team improved most this year, Welter said it was consistency of effort.
“We were winning games early, but I didn’t feel like we were as detailed as we needed to be early in the season. I feel PBL was a wakeup call for us, and the kids responded and then we played our best football.”
That best football came in weeks eight through 10 with a win over playoff qualifier Prairie Central, an overtime loss to Unity — a squad now in the final four of the state playoffs — and an opening-round playoff win over Greenville.
Thirteen seniors graduate off of this year’s team — including explosive play makers at quarterback (Joey Sprinkle), running back (Jacob Tackett) and receiver (Triston Foran).
On the plus side, a group of 50 freshmen and sophomores will be a year older entering the 2022 campaign, some of whom obtained valuable experience on the field.
“We’ll have similar numbers next year (50 to 60), but will be a year older,” the coach said.
The defense should have more experience returning than the offense, including Evan Wassom, who started this year as a freshman.
On offense, receiver Spencer Mitze will be a senior in 2022, along with Drew Sheppard, who has seen time at quarterback the last two seasons. Tylor Bundy was also a valuable runner and receiver this season and will return next fall.
The Sages have been a big-play club the past two seasons, but Welter feels the elite speed that propelled the team often may not return.
“When you got Jacob (Tackett) out in the open, he was pretty tough to stop. We don’t have that kid next year.”
That means this offseason will be more important than ever as Welter pursues a 27th straight playoff appearance, dating back to his first in 1995 as a second-year coach at Ridgeview.
“We’re going to continue to not be the biggest team out there,” he said. “We need to get a lot stronger as a unit. We’ve really got to have a good off-season because we’re going to be not the biggest team out there. So we’ll need to improve our strength.”