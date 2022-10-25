TOLONO — The Monticello Sages dropped a 28-0 decision at Tolono Unity Friday to close out the regular season with a 5-4 record, but got a No. 12 seed in the Class 3A IHSA playoffs and will play at No. 5 seed Mt. Carmel (8-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was the eighth consecutive win for Unity (8-1) who is a No. 4 seed and will welcome No. 13 Harrisburg (5-4) to Hicks Field in Tolono for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
The Monticello offense tested the Unity defense early in the game. After the Rockets’ first offensive drive stalled at the Sages’ 24-yard line, senior quarterback Drew Sheppard and company embarked upon a 15-play possession that put them into the red zone.
Junior Cole Sowinski booted a 31-yard field goal that would have staked Monticello to a 3-0 lead. But each team was assessed an offsetting penalty, including one that Sages coach Cully Welter said he was unfamiliar with.
“Apparently the tackle can’t interlock with the end. Never heard it before in my life,” Welter said. “I feel like I know the rules pretty well, but … we looked it up, it’s the right call.”
That wound up being the closest Monticello came to putting points on the scoreboard during a windy night among the cornfields.
“It hurt some momentum not getting a field goal,” Welter said. “It’s hard when (Unity) can play five in the box and we have trouble running the ball. So I thought their defensive game plan was very good.”
Unity’s offense, while not perfect, did more than enough to complement the defense’s success.
The Sages were led offensively by 182 passing yards from Sheppard, with senior Spencer Mitze and juniors Trey Welter and Raiden Colbert his favorite targets. Senior Blake McDuffie chipped in a sack of Rawdin on defense.
Monticello was already playoff eligible with five regular-season victories, though not a guaranteed lock. Welter admitted “I’m not worried about that” given the Sages’ 47 playoff points.
“I was very proud of our effort,” Welter said. “I thought we had made a lot of progress with our assignments, and I thought we missed some of those (Friday). So we want to clean some of those up.”