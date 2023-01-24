MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages Boys’ basketball team ended the last week of January with a 13-7 record after winning five of the last six ballgames. The girls’ basketball team is 8-15.
Here is a recap of last week’s action for Piatt County basketball teams.
Monticello boys
Monticello 58, Olympia 47. Monticello saw its early lead turn into a halftime tie against former Illini Prairie Conference rivals Olympia on Tuesday, but the Sages dropped 22 points in the third quarter and held the Spartans to just seven points in the fourth for the nonconference home win. Raiden Colbert paced Monticello (12-7) with 21 points, two rebounds and two steals, shooting 8 of 12 from the field. Tylor Bundy added 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in the win.
Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34. The host Sages steadily pulled away for an Illini Prairie Conference win at the Sievers Center, Monticello’s fifth victory in its last six games on Friday.
Sheppard scored a game-high 17 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Trey Welter and Colbert each tallied 11 points for Monticello, which led 26-18 at halftime.
Monticello girls
Prairie Central 48, Monticello 15. Chloe Sisco scored 23 points and Mariya Sisco added 12 rebounds and nine steals to help the host Hawks (14-5) motor past Illini Prairie Conference foe Monticello (7-15). Tavey Young added six points for Monticello, while Prairie Central’s offense was complemented by six points from Marissa Collins.
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Monticello 23. The Spartans (9-13) earned a comfortable road win in IPC play with a balanced offensive approach on Thursday. The Sages (8-15) received eight points from Jobi Smith but could not overcome a 19-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Piatt County
Boys basketball
Tuesday
Argenta-Oreana 75, Blue Ridge 55. Argenta-Oreana started strong with 21 points in the first quarter and finished stronger with 23 in the fourth to wrap up its 20-point Lincoln Prairie Conference victory at home on Tuesday. Jamario Barbee led the Bombers (9-10) with 15 points and was one of four A-O players in double figures. Jaylnn Flowers added 13 points, and Tyson Oros and Chase Lough had 11 points each in the win. Isaac Price paced the Knights (7-14) with 14 points, and Zach Lewis had 10 points.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 69, Villa Grove 57. An efficient Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond offense was the difference maker in Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference victory for the Knights.
ALAH finished its 12-point victory against Villa Grove shooting 62 percent overall, 41 percent from three-point range and 90 percent at the free throw line. Connor Nettles led the Knights (9-11) with 23 points, five assists and four steals. Wyatt Hilligoss added 20 points, five steals and five rebounds and Jayce Parson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Friday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 71, Heritage 52. Eighth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond relied on three players in double figures to earn a first-round win at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament in Arthur on Friday.
Wyatt Hilligoss scored a game-high 28 points and came close to a double-double by securing nine rebounds for the Knights (9-11), who led 37-25 at halftime. Connor Nettles (17 points), Jayce Parsons (11 points) and Clay Seal (six points, five rebounds) also had significant contributions to help ALAH into a quarterfinal game on Saturday against top seed Decatur Lutheran in Argenta.
Villa Grove 48, Blue Ridge 43. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the 10th-seeded Knights in a first-round game in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament in Villa Grove. Robert Fancher scored a team-high 13 points for the Blue Devils, who outscored Blue Ridge 23-14 in the final eight minutes. Lukas Shadwick (11 points), Layne Rund (nine points) and Brady Clodfelder (seven points) were also key in Villa Grove (8-12) ending a three-game losing streak and advancing to play second-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement Saturday in a quarterfinal game. Colin Michaels (game-high 19 points) and Corbin Colbert (11 points) hit double figures in the scoring column for Blue Ridge (7-15), in a consolation quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Uni High 57, DeLand-Weldon 46. The Illineks led 30-10 at halftime and held off a fourth-quarter rally by DeLand-Weldon to end a nine-game losing streak with a road ECIC victory.
Saturday
LPC Tournament
At Argenta
Decatur Lutheran 69, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43. The eighth-seeded Knights (9-12) couldn’t keep pace with the top-seeded Lions in a quarterfinal setback at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament on Saturday. Wyatt Hilligoss fired off for 21 points and seven rebounds to pace ALAH, which draws into a consolation quarterfinal versus 11th-seeded Tri-County at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Jayce Parsons added seven points and three boards.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 50, Villa Grove 42. Tyson Moore produced 28 points for the second-seeded Broncos (14-8), who held off an upset bid from the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (8-13) in quarterfinal action.
CG/B will face third-seeded Okaw Valley in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal, while Villa Grove draws ninth-seeded Heritage in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. consolation quarterfinal.
Girls basketball
In girls’ basketball
Tuesday
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Okay Valley 38, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 33. Claire Seal scored 14 points, Kailee Otto added nine points and Charley Condill chipped in eight points, but the Knights (14-5) met a narrow defeat after falling behind 25-15 at halftime.
Wednesday
Girls basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Toledo
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Decatur Lutheran 43. Seal and Otto each scored 17 points as the second-seeded Knights (14-6) qualified for the consolation championship by besting the No. 6 seed. Seal added eight rebounds while Otto recorded six rebounds and five steals for ALAH, which received eight points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals from Condill.
Thursday
Girls basketball
Lincoln prairie conference tournament
Cerro Gordo/Bement 51, Okaw Valley 14. Haley Garrett compiled 24 points as the third-seeded Broncos (16-6) cruised past the seventh-seeded Timberwolves in another league tournament semifinal. Haylei Simpson’s nine points and Reese Brunner’s eight points also pushed CG/B into Saturday’s championship game with Tri-County in Toledo
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Toledo on Saturday
➜ Tri-County 66, Cerro Gordo/Bement 27. The top-seeded Titans (18-6) bursted out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead on the third-seeded Broncos (16-7) and rode that to a tournament championship. Kaylin Williams boasted a 13-point, 15-rebound double-double for Tri-County, which soaked up 17 points from Thaylee Barry and a 16-point, seven-steal, five-assist effort from Josie Armstrong. Haley Garrett’s nine points and Reese Brunner’s five points led CG/B.
➜ Arcola 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51. The fourth-seeded Purple Riders (15-5) outscored the second-seeded Knights (14-7) by an 18-11 margin in overtime and earned a win in the fifth-place game as a result. Seal recorded a 27-point, 15-rebound double-double for ALAH, which snagged 16 points and six steals from Otto plus 15 rebounds from Condill.