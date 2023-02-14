MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages girls’ basketball season ended with a 48-33 loss to Tri-Valley in the first round of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional on Saturday. The 12th-seeded Sages (7-23) were ousted from the postseason by the seventh-seeded Vikings during this quarterfinal game at Downs. Maia High and Lydia Burger each recorded a double-double for Monticello. The former finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while the latter racked up 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
The Sages also dropped the final two games of the regular season. They lost to Unity 58-37 on Monday in Monticello. Monticello’s attack was paced by a trio of athletes: Burger (13 points), Lucy Leatherwood (11 points) and Jobi Smith (nine points).
Williamsville 45, Monticello 26. The host Sages couldn’t get their offense on track in a nonconference loss to Williamsville 45-26, at the Sievers Center the following night. High had a team-high six points for Monticello, with Smith and Leatherwood each chipping in five points.
The Monticello Sages boys’ team finished the week one game over the .500 mark for the season at 14-13 after dropping four in a row for the first time since the first four games of the 2013-2014 season.
Pontiac 73, Monticello 61. Trey Welter had another prolific offensive performance for Monticello, but Pontiac put four players in double figures to leave the Sievers Center with an Illini Prairie Conference win on Tuesday.
Welter made 6 of 8 from three-point range and wound up with a game-high 28 points for the Sages (14-11), who led 36-33 at halftime.
Raiden Colbert sank four three-pointers for Monticello to account for all 12 of his points, while Will Ross came up with nine points and seven rebounds.
St. Thomas More 47, Monticello 41. The Sabers (19-10) earned a key home win in Illini Prairie Conference play, and their sixth win in seven games. Welter paced Monticello (14-12) with 13 points, while Sheppard added 11 rebounds and nine points.
St. Teresa 67, Monticello 49. A 34-18 disadvantage at halftime proved too much for the visiting Sages (14-13) to overcome in a nonconference loss versus the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Welter compiled 10 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Monticello, which garnered eight points apiece from Sheppard and Tylor Bundy.
Piatt County
Girls basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Arcola 38. Both Claire Seal and Charley Condill notched a double-double for the visiting Knights (18-9), who overcame a 12-9 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Purple Riders (19-7) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play on Monday.
Seal’s 17 points and 10 rebounds along with Condill’s 16 points and 15 boards paved the way for ALAH to avenge a double-overtime loss to Arcola during January’s conference tournament. Kailee Otto tossed in 13 points and five steals for the Knights as well.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Decatur Lutheran 26. Haley Garrett put together another big scoring night for the visiting Broncos (21-8), who ended their regular season by beating the Lions in a Lincoln Prairie event. Garrett’s 23 points provided a great jumping-off point for CG/B, which is on a three-game win streak entering the Class 1A playoffs. Haylei Simpson (13 points) and Reese Brunner (10 points) also starred offensively in the win.
Tri-County 52, Blue Ridge 17. The visiting Titans (22-6) moved within one more win of completing an unbeaten Lincoln Prairie regular-season slate, as they dispatched the Knights (4-19) on Monday evening. Paige Browning and Ava Austin each netted six points for Blue Ridge.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 58, Cumberland 40. Charley Condill tallied a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double, Kailee Otto scored 19 points and Claire Seal added 11 points to key the Knights (19-9) to a home win in Lincoln Prairie Conference play on Thursday.
Tuesday boys
basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 66, Tri-County 55. After watching a 39-31 lead entering the fourth quarter slip away, the visiting Knights pulled away in overtime to secure a Lincoln Prairie win against the Titans (4-21).
Wyatt Hilligoss led ALAH (11-15) with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Connor Nettles (18 points, four assists) and Jayce Parsons (15 points, six rebounds, three steals) complemented the big night for Hilligoss.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 54, Heritage 30. Tyson Moore powered the Broncos to a home Lincoln Prairie win against the Hawks (6-20), scoring a game-high 24 points for Cerro Gordo/Bement (16-12).
Judah Christian 71, DeLand-Weldon 21. The visiting Tribe cruised to an East Central Illinois Conference victory, building a 40-11 lead at halftime. Braylen Tolen scored six points for the Eagles (1-22).
Friday Boys basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement 59, Blue Ridge 31. Broncos junior Tyson Moore scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 24-point performance that lifted Cerro Gordo/Bement (17-11) to an LPC win on its home floor on Friday. Wyatt Pearl and Zach Lewis each scored eight points for Blue Ridge, but the Knights (8-20) were never able to mount a comeback after ending the first quarter with a 22-10 deficit.
Dieterich 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51. Despite 18 points from Connor Nettles, 16 points from Wyatt Hilligoss and 14 points from Jayce Parsons, the host Knights (12-15) were edged by the Movin’ Maroons in nonconference play.
Saturday
Class 1A St. Thomas More regional
➜ Uni High 51, Blue Ridge 31. Scoring advantages of 20-9 and 18-5 in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, propelled the ninth-seeded Illineks (14-10) to a quarterfinal win over the 11th-seeded Knights (4-21) in Urbana. Ava Austin (11 points) and Paige Browning (seven points) led Blue Ridge in defeat.
Saturday boys ECIC tournament at Normal
➜ Arthur Christian 60, DeLand-Weldon 20. Josh Skowronski did a bit of everything for the second-seeded Conquering Riders (22-12) in their first-round win over the seventh-seeded Eagles (1-23), finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. D-W falls into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. consolation semifinal with sixth-seeded Greenview.