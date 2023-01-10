MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages Boys’ basketball team ended the first week of the new year with a 10-6 record, after a win Saturday at the Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph.
Prior to that, on Jan. 3, the Sages (8-6) got eight points from Drew Sheppard and seven points from Trey Welter in a 47-29 home loss to the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes in nonconference play. Sheppard also snagged a game-high 12 rebounds, but Monticello couldn’t shake a 19-9 halftime deficit during a game that was temporarily delayed because of a tornado warning.
Monticello 57, Chillicothe IVC 47. Welter scored a team-high 12 points to lead a balanced effort as Monticello ended a two-game losing streak with a road win in its Illini Prairie Conference opener on Jan. 6. Matt Swartz, Jack Weidner and Sheppard all scored eight points apiece for the Sages (9-6), who trailed 16-10 after the first quarter. Will Ross (seven points, five rebounds, five assists) also played a key role for Monticello.
Monticello 80, Newton 58. At the Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph on Jan. 7.
Having a 35-second shot clock in play didn’t adversely affect Monticello. The Sages — who are known for their patient approach on offense — delivered a season-high point total in their first-ever game played with a shot clock, cruising by the Eagles in Saturday’s fourth game. Welter poured in a career-high 32 points, mainly by making 7 of 11 three-pointers. He also added seven assists and four steals. Welter’s seven three-pointers tied Monticello’s single-game record that Zach Fisher matched in 2015 and Clint Brubaker initially established in 2009. Monticello did set a single-game record for most three-pointers by sinking 18 of its 26 attempts for an absurd 69.2 percent. Raiden Colbert added 21 points and made 5 of his 6 three-pointers, while Tyler Blythe (six points), Weidner (six points), Eli Craft and Swartz all made at least one three-pointer to contribute to Monticello’s historic achievement. Ross had a steady all-around game with six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Sages tied the game at 24 at the 7:06 mark of the second period and exploded to outscore the Eagles 56-34 in the 22:56. They had their best shooting night of the year going 28 of 49 (.571) overall. Welter set a career-high with his 32 points. Joining him in the career-high stat was follow junior Colbert with 21.
Monticello Sages Girls’ basketball
The Monticello Sages Girls’ basketball team ended the first week of January with a 5-13 record.
Hoopeston Area 63, Monticello 31. The Hoopeston Cornjerkers (8-7) hosted the Sages in nonconference play to open the new year on Jan. 3.
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Monticello 25. Maia High produced eight points and eight rebounds for the visiting Sages (5-13) in their Illini Prairie Conference setback against the Saints on Jan. 5. Lucy Leatherwood and Tavey Young each scored five points for Monticello, which added four rebounds from Jacq Maxey.
Piatt County
Friday (dec. 30)
Boys basketball
Le Roy 61, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48. The visiting Panthers (7-4) closed out 2022 with a nonconference win over the Knights (7-8), ending a three-game losing streak. ALAH’s Wyatt Hilligoss generated a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double that was complemented by Connor Nettles‘ 11 points and five steals as well as Jayce Parsons‘ 10 points.
ALAH girls’
basketball places 2nd
ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team took second at its own eight-team Knights Holiday Classic, losing 57-49 to Mt. Zion in the championship game on Monday after earlier picking up a 66-13 win against Heritage. Charley Condill scored 16 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for ALAH (11-5), with Claire Seal contributing 15 points and 11 rebounds. Savannah Butcher scored a team-high 10 points in ALAH’s win against Heritage.
Tuesday
Boys basketball
Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 22. Arcola (7-7) cruised past Lincoln Prairie Conference foe Blue Ridge (6-10) thanks to 23 points from Braden Phillips and 13 points from Jackson Miller. The Purple Riders never looked back after mounting a 28-5 halftime lead, while the Knights were led by Colin Michaels’ six-point outing.
Argenta-Oreana 72, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 60. Chase Logue led a quartet of players in double figures scoring for the visiting Bombers (5-8) during this LPC win over the Knights (7-9), as he knocked down four three-pointers on his way to 20 points. Tyson Oros (19 points), Jalynn Flowers (15 points) and Jamario Barbee (10 points) also reached that plateau for A-O, which outscored ALAH by seven points in the second half. The Knights came up short despite 21 points and 11 rebounds from Wyatt Hilligoss, 15 points from Jayce Parsons and 14 points from Connor Nettles.
Thursday girls macon county tournament
Cerro Gordo/Bement 56, St. Teresa 35. Haley Garrett established a new program single-game scoring record with 36 points for the top-seeded Broncos (14-3), who stopped the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in the tournament semifinals. Caroline Hill and Reese Brunner each added six points for CG/B, which will meet second-seeded Central A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
Thursday girls
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 66, Blue Ridge 17. Claire Seal authored a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for the host Knights (12-5), who pulled ahead 28-4 in the first quarter versus the Knights (3-13) and cruised to an LPC win. Anna Rawlins poured in 11 points for ALAH, which added seven points and 11 rebounds from Alayna Plank. Ava Austin logged 12 points to lead Blue Ridge.
Friday jan. 6 boys
Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50. The Knights prevailed in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, holding off the Pirates at home in Farmer City. Colin Michaels scored a team-high 17 points for Blue Ridge (7-10), while teammates Zach Lewis (14 points) and Isaac Price (12 points) weren’t far behind in the scoring column.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 57, Argenta-Oreana 54. Tyson Moore scored a team-high 20 points for the Broncos, who needed two overtimes to earn a home Lincoln Prairie win. Carson Brown and Konnor Waterhouse each supplied 13 points to help CG/B (10-7) top the Bombers (5-9). A-O’s Jalynn Flowers and Chase Logue each tallied 17 points, with Logue sinking five three-point baskets.
Heritage 72, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64. Heritage overcame a 41-36 deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19-11 in the extra four minutes to secure a Lincoln Prairie home win in Broadlands. Drew Williams dropped in a game-high 21 points for the Hawks (4-12), who had lost nine of their previous 10 games. Julliyan Gray (15 points), Joel Bear (12 points) and Timmy Wilson (10 points) joined Williams in double figures. Connor Nettles scored a game-high 25 points for ALAH (7-10) in its fifth straight loss. Wyatt Hilligoss had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Jayce Parsons added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.
Clinton New Year’s Showdown
➜ Peoria Heights 68, Blue Ridge 50. Isaac Price scored 14 points for the Knights (7-11), but they couldn’t keep pace offensively with the Patriots in a nonconfrence loss. Blue Ridge, which trailed just 19-17 after one quarter, also picked up 12 points from Colin Michaels and seven points from Zach Lewis.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 67, Sullivan 42. Tyson Moore scored 26 points to pace the Broncos to a nonconference road win against Sullivan (3-11). Konnor Waterhouse wound up with 13 points and Carson Brown added 11 points for CG/Bement (11-7) in its third consecutive victory.