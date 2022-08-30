MONTICELLO – After trailing early, the Monticello Sages just ran out of time, dropping a 21-14 decision to St. Joseph Ogden in the home opener Friday night at Monticello.
Ranked ninth in the preseason Class 3A poll, the Sages caught a break early in the first quarter when Spartans junior quarterback Logan Smith threw a 65-yard touchdown pass, which was called back because of a penalty for a lineman being downfield on the play.
Still, moments later on their second drive of the game, the Spartans scored to make it 7-0. Junior Logan Smith led the Spartans with 165 yards through the air and two touchdown passes in the game
The Sages tied the score on a five-yard run by senior quarterback Drew Sheppard with 3:31 left in the first half. But SJ-O responded less than two minutes later, to take a 14-7 lead into the first half.
The Spartans increased their lead to 21-7 in the third quarter before the Sages mounted a comeback attempt in the fourth.
But Sheppard was intercepted at the goal line to thwart one drive. By the time the Sages got the ball back, Sheppard was able to score on a quarterback keeper, but when the Spartans recovered the onside kick, they were able to run out the clock.
“It was a tough first half and in the second half, I thought offensively, we moved the ball at times and just couldn’t finish,” said Monticello Head Coach Cully Welter. “Defensively, we have to tackle better, but I think we can show a lot of improvement next week.”
The Sages ran 65 plays, 20 more than the Spartans. Monticello earned 15 first downs, two more than SJ-O.
Sheppard completed 22 of 39 passes for 273 yards to lead Monticello, with Tyler Bundy catching six passes for 80 yards. Sheppard added 83 yards on 16 carries and accounted for both of Monticello’s touchdowns.
For many on the squad, it was their first experience at playing at the varsity level, but Welter said he was encouraged.
“There were definitely some experience issues, but we will watch the film and see what we can improve before next week,” Welter said.
It was the first loss for the Sages to the Spartans in seven years.
In other Illini Prairie Conference action, Prairie Central beat Unity 34-12, Paxton Buckley-Loda beat Chillicothe IVC 28-20, Bloomington Central Catholic earned a 33-12 win over Pontiac, and Rantoul lost to Peotone 48-16.
On Sept. 2, the Sages play at Chillicothe IVC. Because of the Labor Day holiday, coverage of that game will be in the Sept. 14 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.