MONTICELLO – Sponsored by the Monticello Athletic Boosters, the 25th addition of the Monticello Sages Holiday Hoopla Tournament was played Dec. 26 – 28 in Monticello. It has been an area fixture and features both the Boys and Girls teams from eight schools competing in a round-robin format over three days following Christmas.
The Boys team finished second, falling to Tuscola 42-32 in the championship game. Here is a recap on the tournament.
Coach Kevin Roy’s Monticello team won its own Holiday Hoopla championship last year, the first time that had happened since 2012.
The Sages went on to place second in the Class 2A state tournament. Then, they graduated all six athletes who played in that state tournament.
As much as some things change, however, others remain the same.
Monticello knocked off Oakwood 59-53 and Ridgeview 51-42 on Monday to begin Purple Pool play with a 2-0 mark.
“We’re battling. We’re competing and still trying to find our way,” Roy said. “These close games really help us build. And the more we can experience, hopefully it pays off in the long run.”
Junior Trey Welter and sophomore Tyler Blythe each scored 15 points for the Sages against Oakwood, with Welter adding four assists. Senior Tylor Bundy threw in nine points, and senior Drew Sheppard provided eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
In its win against Ridgeview, Monticello (7-4) secured a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double from senior Will Ross along with 11 points and five rebounds from Sheppard, nine points from Blythe, and seven points and seven assists from Welter.
“Trey always does a nice job of handling the ball for us,” Roy said. “Drew Sheppard always just works hard. … Will stepped in and posted up a couple times and had good strong moves to the basket when we had the advantage there. We’re kind of by-committee.”
Tuesday
Sheppard and Ross each recorded one minute of playing time as juniors during last season’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla boys’ championship game.
Welter and Raiden Colbert didn’t even participate in that game as sophomores. Same goes for sophomore Blythe as a freshman.
This was the starting five Monticello boys’ basketball coach Kevin Roy turned to for Tuesday afternoon’s Purple Pool finale against Clinton in this year’s Holiday Hoopla.
These five Sages and a host of teammates — none of whom saw more than a single minute of court time in that 2021 tournament — were tasked with defeating the Maroons inside Art ‘Buz’ Sievers Center.
And giving their program a chance to repeat as champion of its own eight-team holiday tournament.
“It showed (Tuesday) that it means a lot to them,” Roy said. “We knew we had to win this game. ... I didn’t know how our guys would respond going into that, but I really like how we responded.”
Monticello overcame a 13-5 deficit after one quarter and rumbled past Clinton 65-43, finishing Purple Pool play with an unblemished 3-0 mark and earning a spot in Wednesday night’s title game.
“Probably the best basketball we’ve played up to this point this year,” Roy said. “We’re on our home court, and we’re excited to be back in the championship game again this year.”
Welter used an 8-of-8 free throw shooting line to bolster his game-high 20 points for the Sages (8-4), who have won four games in a row. Welter also dished our four assists.
“Everything goes through him for us,” Roy said. “He’s undersized (at 5-foot-11), but that doesn’t stop him. He’s going to be competitive and compete every possession. When he plays well, we look much better.”
Sheppard nearly reached a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds. Blythe racked up eight points, three rebounds, three assists and a busted lip that required stitches to repair. Colbert chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two assists, and Ross added two points and five rebounds.
Others like junior Jack Weidner (eight points, four rebounds) and senior Tylor Bundy (six points, five rebounds) also stepped up as Monticello cashed in on a 20-of-27 free throw ledger as a group plus a 37-18 rebounding advantage against the Maroons (12-2).
“We just had to battle back,” Roy said. “We did step up in our defense. We did a much better job coming out, defending them and taking away their open looks. We did a great job on the boards.”
The Sages, meanwhile, drew Tuscola in the title game. It was a rematch of last year’s boys’ final, which Monticello won 50-34.
“It’s just good to see these guys step up and play as well as we did (Tuesday) in a crunch-time situation,” Roy said. “That’s showing the strides we’re making as a team.”
“Kevin Roy basketball teams are as fundamental as they come,” said Tuscola Coach Justin Bozarth said. “It’s really good for us to go against a team like that midway through the year.”
Wednesday
A shutdown defensive effort lifted the Warriors to a 42-32 victory over Monticello, giving Tuscola its first boys’ Hoopla crown since 2019 and avenging last year’s loss to the Sages in the title game.
Tuscola (14-1) set the tone versus Monticello (8-5) by generating eight points on its first three offensive possessions. The Warriors also produced six second-chance points in the first quarter as they lunged out to a 12-4 lead.
The Warriors allowed coach Roy’s Sages to run their deliberate offense while both limiting fouls and preventing Monticello’s lengthy possessions from leading to an abundance of points.
Monticello netted just 13 points in the first half and was shut out entirely in the third quarter.
“They’re a very good team. They outplayed us from the tip,” Roy said. “A little faster, a little more physical, quicker and defended really well. We got very stagnant in the halfcourt offense.”
Bozarth and his staff informed the Warrior players they would be busy on defense all night thanks to Monticello’s penchant for slowing things down.
Some guys knew what they were in for, based on what had happened in the previous season’s Hoopla final. Others only could go off film until they entered Sievers Center.
“Monticello forces you to guard for a long time. And they’re so good at, as soon as you break down once defensively … they finish with a wide-open layup,” Bozarth said. “For four quarters, we really did a phenomenal job. … We talked about, ‘Don’t guard for 45 seconds and then give up a layup. If you’re going to guard that long, finish the possession.’”
Welter continued to defy his 5-7 frame and turned in a 12-point, four-assist effort. Bozarth called Welter “a really good basketball player” and lauded Hortin for making things difficult on Welter defensively.
Sheppard (seven points, six rebounds) was the only other Monticello athlete to exceed three points.
“More our indecision (causing problems). But give them credit. They had great ball pressure,” Roy said of the Warriors’ defense. “They slowed us down. They took us out of what we were trying to do. But that’s growing pains for us. We’ve got to take this experience and learn from it and get better.”