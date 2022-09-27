MONTICELLO – Thanks to a nearly perfect defensive effort and a consistent offense, the Monticello Sages improved to 3-2 on the year with a 45-0 win over Pontiac in an Illini Prairie Conference matchup in Monticello on Friday night.
The game was played through intermittent showers most of the night in front of a large Homecoming crowd.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Sages took possession on their own 49-yard line to start the second quarter and capped the drive off with a one-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper from senior Drew Sheppard.
Cole Sowinski’s extra point kick made the score 7-0 with 7:58 left in the first half.
Senior tailback Tylor Bundy scored on a 20-yard reverse with 3:35 left in the half to give the Sages a 13-0 lead and moments later, the Sages advanced to the one-yard line with time winding down in the quarter. But Monticello turned the ball over on downs and took the 13-point lead into the lockerroom at the half.
“We got the big stop early and we ran the wrong play on the first play and had a lot of little mistakes in the first half,,” said Monticello Head Coach Cully Welter. “We had a wrong read here and a check wrong there and we were a little discombobulated. But I thought once we got going in the second half, we were pretty efficient from there.”
Bundy opened the scoring in the second half on a run from 10 yards out to make the score 19-0 and again on a 15-yard reception from Sheppard with 4:17 left to play in the third quarter to make the score 26-0.
Ralden Colbert then intercepted a pass, to set up his own 45-yard touchdown catch from Sheppard to make the score 32-0 with 3:01 left in the third.
After Bundy intercepted a Pontiac pass attempt, Sheppard scored on a 13-yard touchdown run. Braxton Tharp closed out the scoring with a 10-yard run with 6:03 left to play in the game.
“We had a good week of practice and I though defensively, we played well all night,” Welter said. “I think the first four to six plays we did something wrong and that was frustrating. The end of the half wasn’t good. We had some silly penalties and I wasn’t expecting that coming off a good week of practice. But the kids responded well and in the second half, we played the way I expected us to play. “
The Indians never threatened to score and were called for several penalties, including a handful of personal fouls.
“I thought defensively we played very well,” Welter added. “We knew they were going to be physical and try to run the ball downhill. That is something we have struggled with this year and I thought we did a better job this week.”
The loss dropped Pontiac’s record to 1-4.
The victory capped a busy evening for Welter, who earlier Friday was recognized at Mahomet-Seymour’s Frank Dutton Field as a new Bulldogs Hall of Fame inductee. Welter is a 1987 M-S alumnus.
Conference games
In other Illini Prairie Conference games, Tolono Unity beat Bloomington Central Catholic 41-14, Illinois Valley Central lost to Prairie Central 54-7, Paxton Buckley-Loda routed Rantoul 65-6, and St. Joseph-Ogden beat Nokomis 42-12.
Heading into Week 6, Prairie Central and PBL lead the conference with 5-0 records. One of those wins for PBL was outside of the conference. In third place, Tolono (Unity) has a 3-1 conference mark. Central Catholic is next with a 3-2 record. The Sages and SJO are tied for fifth with identical 2-2 records in conference action and 3-2 overall. Pontiac is in seventh with a 1-4 mark.
Rantoul, the opponent for the Sages on Friday, and IVC are both winless in five games this year.
The Eagles have been outscored 272-48 this season.