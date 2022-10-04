RANTOUL – Big plays and a four-touchdown effort in the first quarter, combined for an easy 55-6 victory for Monticello in an Illini Prairie Conference matchup at Rantoul Friday night, as the Sages improved to 4-2 on the season.
“We have been struggling getting out of the gate, so we made it an emphasis to get off to a faster start,” said Sages Head Coach Cully Welter. “Defensively, we had a couple of snafus on their first drive and I thought we could have played better, but after that, I thought we settled down and played pretty well.”
The Eagles started their first drive on their own 17 and advanced to the Monticello 20. But on fourth and five, Tylor Bundy broke up a pass to end the threat.
Taking over on downs, the Sages moved the ball down the field, converting a key fourth and four on a pass from senior Drew Sheppard to classmate Spencer Mitze. Bundy gave the Sages a lead they would never relinquish on a two-yard touchdown run.
The Monticello defense forced a fumble on Rantoul’s first play from scrimmage of their second drive and Sheppard scored on a two-yard quarterback keeper to give the Sages a 13-0 lead.
When Monticello got the ball next, Sheppard connected with Mitze for a 54-yard touchdown strike, to increase the lead to 20-0 with still 1:48 left in the first quarter.
After a Rantoul fumble, Bundy closed out the first quarter with a five-yard run for a 27-0 lead.
Rantoul answers
The Eagles scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 27-6 with 7:25 left in the first half, but Monticello answered with a 23-yard touchdown catch by junior Trey Welter. Bundy followed with a five-yard run to increase the lead to 41-6 and the Sages closed out the first half with a 28-yard strike from Sheppard to Mitze to take a 48-6 lead into halftime.
“Offensively, for the most part, I was happy with our offense,” Welter said. “Sometimes, I get frustrated if we don’t make the right reads or the right decisions, but sometimes that happens in high school football. But we did well tonight.”
With a running clock the entire second half, the Sages scored just once – a 37-yard touchdown run from Bundy on the opening drive of the second half.
Bundy had 103 yards on nine carries. Through the air, Sheppard was 11 of 19 for 212 yards.
Neither team punted in the game.
Push to playoffs
With two-thirds of the season complete, the Sages now begin the drive for the playoffs. They need one win in the last three games to become eligible, but it won’t be easy as Paxton-Buckley-Loda is up next on Friday at Monticello.
The Panthers, now 5-1, lost their first game of the season last Friday against the conference front-runner, Prairie Central, 51-8. Following that, the unbeaten Hawks (6-0) visit Monticello. The regular season finishes Oct. 21 on the road at Tolono Unity, who is 5-1.
“I hope we are ready,” Welter said. “We have to be. We don’t have any other option. We knew that we had to take care of these last two weeks and be ready to go because it is going to be tough.”
The Monticello defense has given up only one touchdown in the last two weeks.
“I’m happy with that and we are going to see some heavy run teams in the next two weeks so we are going to have our work cut out for us against the run.”
In other IPC action, Bloominton Central Catholic improved to 4-2 with a 42-20 win over St. Joseph-Ogden (3-3). And Pontiac (1-5), lost to Tolono Unity (5-1) by a score of 48-0.