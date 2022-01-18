MONTICELLO — After its first loss of the season last week, the Monticello boys basketball team has quietly and efficiently started another win streak, which stands at four entering action this week.
Wins versus Clinton and at Bloomington Central Catholic upped the Sages season mark to 17-1 on the year, including 2-0 in the Illinois Prairie Conference.
Coach Kevin Roy has indicated there are no slouches in the IPC, and that proved true when BCC (7-10, 0-2) gave his squad all they could handle in a 65-54 road win for MHS on Jan. 14.
Monticello jumped out to a 15-9 lead, lead by five at the half, and inched forward with a 17-13 final quarter to win the contest.
MHS continues to shoot well, topping 50 percent as a team against both BCC (53.3 percent) and Clinton (52.4 percent).
Against BCC, the Sages were led by Tanner Buehnerkemper’s 14 points, while Ben Cresap continued his strong overall play with 12 points, four assists and three steals.
Also scoring in double figures were Dylan Ginalick with 11 points to go along with six rebounds, and Triston Foran with 10 points off the bench.
Center Joey Sprinkle added a team-high seven rebounds to go along with eight points.
BCC’s Chase Fisher led all scorers with 22 points.
Earlier in the week, Monticello was on the road at Clinton, where they jumped out to a 26-15 lead after one quarter and scored a 79-39 victory in non-conference action Jan. 11.
The Sages put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Maroons (6-13) 22-5, then following that up with a 19-5 margin in the final frame.
Ginalick hit 9 of 13 shots, 4 of 5 from three point territory, to lead all scorers with 22 points. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Cresap also had 14 points, six assists and three steals. Trevor Fox chipped in 13 points, three assists and three steals, while Thomas Swartz scored 10 off the bench. Buehnerkemper had a team-high eight rebounds for the Sages.
What’s next?
Monticello continues conference play, squaring up at Olympia Tuesday then returning home Friday versus PBL. The Sages also host Meridian in a non-conference matchup Saturday night at the Sievers Center, then travel to Prairie Central on Jan. 25. The squad is home Jan. 28 against St. Joseph-Ogden and Feb. 1 versus Rantoul.