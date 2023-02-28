MONTICELLO — The Monticello Sages boys’ basketball season came to a close Friday night to a team that like last year’s Monticello squad, could end up playing for a state title.
The Prairie Central boys’ basketball team ended the regular season with the state’s top ranking in Class 2A.
The Hawks are certainly playing like a team capable of not only making a run to the state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, but possibly winning a state title.
Top-seeded Prairie Central easily defeated fifth-seeded Monticello 72-38 on Friday night to win a regional title in a game where Prairie Central (30-2) never trailed.
Tyler Curl scored a game-high 22 points for the Hawks, making 5 of 7 from three-point range to help Prairie Central lead 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and enjoy a 38-22 halftime lead.
Dylan Bazzell made all six of his shots from the field for Prairie Central to wind up with 16 points, while Drew Haberkorn (eight points), Drew Fehr (eight points), Camden Palmore (seven points) and Levi Goad (seven points) all chipped in.
Monticello (17-14) did not have a player reach double figures, with Drew Sheppard’s eight points leading the way.
Tuesday’s action
Monticello 63, Iroquois West 38. Fifth-seeded Monticello turned a deadlocked game at halftime into a runaway regional semifinal victory against fourth-seeded Iroquois West on Wednesday night in Fairbury.
Three consecutive three-pointers to end the third quarter pushed the Sages’ lead to 13 points, and they rolled to the 25-point win with an equally dominant fourth.
Trey Welter flirted with a triple-double for Monticello (17-13) putting up 13 points, seven assists and six steals. Tylor Bundy also scored 13 points to go with five rebounds and three assists, and Raiden Colbert made it three Sages in double figures with 11 points in the win. Sam McMillan paced Iroquois West (23-7) with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Cannon Leonard added 13 points and five rebounds.