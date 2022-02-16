MONTICELLO — Monticello's boys' basketball Sages ended the regular season on a high note Tuesday: Not only did a 58-45 win over Unity secure MHS (27-3) the Illini Prairie Conference crown, but extended its winning streak to seven as it enters regional play.
In the home contest last night, center Joey Sprinkle hit all eight of his shots from the field to lead all scorers with 17 points, to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Triston Foran scored 15 off the bench in just 19 minutes of play.
The Sages jumped out to a 15-10 lead early, extended that to 29-18 by half, and entered the final quarter with a 45-27 margin.
Monticello shot 56 percent from the field for the game.
Dylan Ginalick also hit in double figures with 10 points, and dished out a team-high five assists.
The Sages will defend its top seed in the regional when it hits the court next at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 against either PBL (seeded No. 8) or Clifton Central (No. 9), who face off this Saturday.
A win for MHS would advance them to the regional final at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, and a possible matchup against Prairie Central, which handed the Sages their only conference defeat.
A regional title would advance Monticello to sectional action at Clifton Central March 1, where they would play against the winner of the Kankakee McNamara regional. The sectional final follows on March 4.