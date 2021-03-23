MONTICELLO – The (4-1) soccer Sages kept their winning streak alive against Argenta-Oreana last week. The game ended with a final score of 4-2, the fourth win in a row for the Sages.
At half, the score was even at two. The Sages dominated in the second half, pulling off two more goals while holding the Bombers from scoring.
Senior Cole Smith led the team with two goals. Senior Jake Edmondson and junior Malachi Manuel each contributed one goal apiece.
The next opponent for the Monticello was Bloomington Central Catholic. With sharp defenses on both ends of the field, the score remained even at 0 at the end of the first half.
Freshman Evan Henrard had ten saves in the goal for the Sages, but the final score ended in a 5-0 loss.
The Monticello boys had prepared to take on IVC on Thursday, but the match was postponed due to weather issues.
After a hot start to the season, the Sages will host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, March 23.