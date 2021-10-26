MONTICELLO — The Sages (19-6-1) entered the Sectional Semifinals on a seven game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 50-0. Despite four saves from Evan Henrard and a goal from Biniam Lienhart, the Sages struggled to win the momentum.
After a 1-3 loss against Normal U-High, the Sages wrapped up their record-breaking season, which consisted of an all-time high of 26 games.
Lienhart’s goal allowed the Sages to tally 135 total goals for the season--the most goals in a single season in the history of the MHS program. The boys also recorded the most shutouts in a season, holding their opponent scoreless in 13 matches.
Senior standout Dylan Ginalick finished his final season with an array of accomplishments. Ginalick set two new records of 26 assists in a single season and 57 assists within his four-year career. He also tied the record for goals scored in a season with a total of 38 goals.
Two of these records came as a surprise to the senior. He explained that the career assists record came as a shock since he only spent two and a half seasons playing offense, and one of these seasons was shortened due to COVID.
“Since my sophomore year, the single season assist record has been my goal. For the other two records, I was surprised when I found out that I obtained them,” Ginalick admitted. With an emphasized role on passing, he never considered himself to be a record-tying scorer. “I’m more of a facilitator that sets up my teammates,” he shared.
Nonetheless, Ginalick led the team in scoring, and four other Sages dipped into the double digits for total goals this season: Lienhart with 30, Levi Stephens with 15, Malachi Manuel with 11, and Cohen Neighbors with 10. Stephens, Manuel, Lienhart, and Neighbors also reached double digits in assists for the season, obtaining 14, 13, 12, and 10.
Ginalick’s outstanding season named him the WCIA athlete of the week and earned him a spot on the Illinois All State team by the IHSSCA, a team consisting of the elite players from all classes in Illinois. He is the first from Monticello to do so since 2000.
“If you would have told me as a freshman that I would be on the All-State team, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Ginalick admitted. “It’s a huge honor, and it feels good to represent Monticello.”
The end of the 2021 season marks the last high school season for Monticello’s five seniors: Ginalic, Manuel, Trevor Fox, Drew Schlabach, and Daevion Fenelon.
“It feels surreal that my four years of soccer are over already, and I already miss playing with my teammates only a week after our season ended,” said Ginalick. “I am just glad that I had great teammates throughout my four years and had Coach Burkybile and Coach Ginalick as my coaches for all four years as well.”
All five of these seniors were a part of both Regional Champion teams and played two 2021 seasons, one in the spring and one in the fall. As a team, the Sages set three records of their own in shutouts, total goals, and total games played.
Ginalick credited the success to, “Our work ethic, coaching, and our team’s bond. We did a lot of conditioning and soccer workouts throughout the summer, as a team and in groups, and I believe that paid off. Also, our coaching was great throughout the season, (and) our team’s bond was super close. Some of my teammates have been my friends since I was five, so we really meshed well on the field and off of the field, because we are all friends off the field.”
As for his personal accomplishments, Ginalick stated, “I am just appreciative of my teammates and coaches I had for all four years of my career, and I would like to thank my mom, my dad, and my brother, Grant, for being supportive of me and trying to push me to be the best athlete and person I can be.”