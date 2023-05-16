WILLIAMSVILLE — Monticello girls’ soccer’s record-setting season nearly meant the second Class 1A regional championship in program history.
Instead, the Sages met a 4-0 loss to host Williamsville in a Class 1A regional final on Friday night. The Sages (14-7-3) earned the most wins by any team in program history, besting the 2009 team that earned the school’s only regional plaque.
Two goals in the first half and two in the second half made the difference for Williamsville as the Sages struggled to muster an offensive response.
“They just worked the ball better than we did and executed their game plan a little bit better and ended up getting the result,” Monticello coach David McDaniel said. “They scored on the corner, they had a (penalty kick), but it was a hard-fought game on both sides.”
Monticello enters the 2024 season with high hopes as former News-Gazette All-Area selection Megan Allen is expected to return to the lineup from an injury and other key players return with a strong season behind them.
Monticello fielded a relatively young roster this season; Lucy Maxwell, Katie Mesplay and Ellie Tanner were the Sages’ lone seniors.
“We’re excited,” McDaniel said. “We pushed the bar up, but now it’s time to do even better and that’s what we’re going to do.”