MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages boy’s soccer team went 3-1 to place second in the Cornjerker Classic in Hoopeston last week.
On Sept. 9, Monticello kept its unbeaten start to the season intact with a 3-0 win against Hoopeston Area to open the Cornjerker Classic. A scoreless first half between the Sages (7-0) and host Cornjerkers (6-3) quickly evolved into three goals by Monticello, with Treyden Fox, Biniam Lienhart and Ben Williamson all scoring for the Sages. Williamson also picked up an assist on Fox’s goal that gave Monticello a 1-0 lead. Evan Henrard made two saves to finish with a shutout.
The following day, Bloomington Central Catholic staved off Illini Prairie Conference foe Monticello in the tournament championship by a 2-0 margin, marking the first loss for the Sages (9-1) this season. Monticello defeated Danville 6-0 and Covington (Ind.) 1-0 earlier Saturday to advance to the final. Cohen Neighbors accounted for three goals and two assists against the Vikings, Biniam Lienhart netted two goals and Levi Stephens offered two assists. Neighbors tallied the only goal versus Covington, assisted by Stephens.
On Sept. 5, the Sages beat Meridian 8-1. Biniam Lienhart crafted another hat trick for the visiting Sages (6-0 at the time) as they maintained their unblemished record with a lopsided nonconference win. Two of Lienhart’s goals were unassisted, and the third was aided by Ben Williamson, who scored a goal of his own. Cohen Neighbors finished with two goals for Monticello, which picked up single goals from Rylan Good and Levi Stephens. Williamson amassed two assists total, and Lienhart added one assist.
On Sept. 6, Tavey Young had seven kills and Jordan Elmore and Addison Schmidt finished with six digs each in a 25-13, 25-12 sweep for the Monticello girl’s volleyball squad (7-4) over Tuscola.
Two nights later, the host Sages (7-5) suffered a 25-18, 25-21 nonconference loss to Shelbyville despite 12 digs from Addison Schmidt and eight assists from Reese Patton.
Earlier, the Sages finished fourth at the Mattoon Invite. Sierrah Downey was named to the all-tournament team.
At Chrisman. The Sages boy’s cross country team captured the Chrisman’s Cow Chip Classic. Monticello, was keyed by strong runs by Logan Sikorski (17:20.4), Jacob Elston (17:28.4), Caleb Wood (17:40.8) and River Derby (17:51).
On Sept. 6 in Mahomet, Will Smith led the Sages to a second-place finished and finished second overall with a 38.
Piatt County schools
In girl’s volleyball on Sept. 3, Cerro Gordo/Bement (4-3-1) placed sixth in tournament play at Altamont. The Broncos tied with Nokomis (24-25, 21-15) before losing to Cumberland (22-17, 23-21) and Vandalia (21-18, 22-12) in pool play, which they followed with a win against Greenville (25-15, 25-11) and a loss to Heritage (25-19, 25-22) in bracket play. Skye Tieman recorded 33 digs and four aces over the course of the afternoon, with Joie Auth adding eight kills and four aces and Haylei Simpson contributing 25 assists.
At the Richland County Classic at Olney, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-4) picked up a 25-22, 25-20 win against tournament host Richland County on Sept. 3 in its only triumph of the day. The Knights suffered a competitive loss to Unity (28-26, 28-26, 15-6) before defeats against Fairfield (25-22, 25-13), Newton (25-19, 25-18) and Carterville (25-11, 25-13). Charley Condill racked up 29 kills and 38 digs to pace the Knights’ attack with Alisha Frederick adding 77 assists.
On Sept. 6, Blue Ridge setter Gracie Shaffer put up 11 assists, five kills and two blocks to lead the Knights (6-2) to a 25-23, 25-17 sweep of Greenview.
Cassie Zimmerman had 10 digs for Blue Ridge, and Alexis Wike added five kills and two aces.
The following night, Gracie Shaffer booked a 16-assist, 10-dig double-double for the host Knights (7-2) in their 25-13, 25-15 nonconference win over the Urbana Uni High Illineks (3-7). Shaffer established a new Blue Ridge career assists record with her 1,527th. Phoebe Reynolds’ eight kills and Cassie Zimmerman’s three aces also helped the winning cause.
On Sept. 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Okaw Valley 0. The visiting ALAH Knights (4-4) put an end to their three-match skid by besting Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent Okaw Valley 25-15, 25-13. Eight different ALAH players finished with at least two digs apiece, led by Karaline Vanausdoll’s 10. Charley Condill and Kaylee Schrock each collected seven kills, and Alisha Frederick distributed 15 assists.
At Judah Christian, The visiting Blue Ridge Knights (8-2) avenged an earlier tournament loss to the Tribe (5-4) in this nonconference meeting, winning by a 25-9, 25-19 margin. Phoebe Reynolds’ nine kills, Gracie Shaffer’s 15 assists and Alexis Wike’s 12 digs and three aces all played a role in Blue Ridge’s success. Hannah Jackson turned in five kills and five digs for Judah to go with Klementine Davis’ 10 assists and Brelyn Riesberg’s 12 digs.
Cerro Gordo/Bement lost a 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 decision to Tri-County at home.
At the Decatur Lutheran Invitational on Sept. 10, Blue Ridge swept its three pool-play matches before dropping its final two bouts of the day, ending up in fourth place. The Knights (11-4) handled DeLand-Weldon (25-9, 25-15), Meridian (25-27, 25-20, 15-13) and Decatur Eisenhower (25-16, 25-13) in pool play. Blue Ridge’s statistical leaders were Phoebe Reynolds (61 kills), Gracie Shaffer (88 assists) and Alexis Wike (33 digs and 16 aces).
DeLand-Weldon (4-8) finished with a 2-2 record in the event, knocking off a pair of bigger Decatur schools — Eisenhower by a 27-25, 26-24 margin and MacArthur in a 21-25, 25-23, 17-15 comeback decision.
In boy’s soccer, ALAH lost a 7-0 decision to Oakwood/Salt Fork and Judah Christian beat Blue Ridge 6-1. Ty Meeker scored for the Knights (0-4).
On Sept. 8, ALAH lost to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-0.
IN golf, both the boy’s and girl’s Blue Ridge golf teams finished last in a three-way meet at LeRoy. Tuscola won the meet. For the boys, Blue Ridge was led by identical 59s from Gavin Friel and Gus Friedrich. The girls received a 59 from Lillian Enger.
At Farmer City on Sept. 10, El Paso-Gridley won the nine-team Blue Ridge Invitational. The host Knights placed eighth.