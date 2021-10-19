Sectional play starts Wednesday in Bloomington
CHAMAPAIGN — It’s not easy to beat the same team three times in a single season, yet that’s exactly what the Monticello soccer team (19-5-1) did to both St Joseph-Ogden and Oakwood/Salt Fork to claim their title as Regional Champions.
The Sages previously defeated SJO 1-0 in the Cornjerker Classic and 7-0 at SJO. In the St Thomas More Regional Semifinals, fourth-seeded Monticello didn’t disappoint, nabbing another 7-0 victory.
Dylan Ginalick and Rylan Good got the ball rolling in the first half, each scoring a goal to put the Sages ahead 2-0 at the half. In the later half of the game, Monticello’s intensity only increased, bagging two more goals from Ginalick, two from Biniam Lienhart, and one from Cohen Neighbors.
In the Regional Championship, the Sages came face to face with yet another three-time opponent, Oakwood/SaltFork. Both earlier games were wins for Monticello with a 4-3 triumph at Oakwood and a 4-0 lead in the Cornjerker Classic.
Despite both earlier wins, Head Coach Dan Burkybile explained his caution when entering the Regional Championship. “OSF has been playing really well,” he said, “winning eight (games) straight with a great goalkeeper, so we didn’t want to look past them at all.”
The Sages came out on top 1-0 with a goal shot by Lienhart, assisted by Malachi Manuel, at the end of the first half. Lienhart’s lone goal crowned the Sages as Back-to-Back Regional Champions. This is Burkybile’s fourth team to earn the title of Regional Champions.
Despite the low score, Monticello’s defensive tactics worked wonders, and OSF didn’t get a single shot on goal.
“We took advantage of their unwillingness to press numbers forward offensively. Once again, they wanted to play a defensive game,” Burkybile explained. “So we valued ball possession, which gave us lots of opportunities to put shots on goal and minimized their ability to try to counter attack. The wind was at their back in the second half, but our unwillingness to let them have the ball negated that advantage.”
With the only goal coming from the first half, the focus of the game transitioned from scoring to stalling and letting the clock dwindle down with the Sages ahead. The boys did this successfully, and Burkybile noted two specific players, stating, “I’m proud of the way Dylan Ginalick was able to milk the clock towards the end in the offense zone and the way Ben Williamson was able to eat more clock in our defensive zone with a heads up play.”
The stoic defense was unstoppable until OSF was handed a free kick with five seconds on the clock. With nerves on the rise, OSF’s player missed, securing Monticello’s victory.
Looking ahead, the Sages’ next challenge will be third-seeded Normal University High.
“They are historically a very strong program. I don’t know a lot about them,” Burkybile admitted, “but I like our ability to try to find ways to win.”
“We talk about how it doesn’t matter in what fashion you win, just as long as you win,” he continued. “We did it two ways - with lots of goals in a not so tight matchup and then a one goal lead in a tighter matchup. We managed the clock and the windy/cold conditions well against Salt Fork. I’m happy we are finding ways to win.”
Monticello currently has 19 wins for the season, nearing the record set in 2019 of 20 wins in a season. Two more wins would not only break this record, but it would be the first time since 2005 that the Sages advanced to State.
The Sages will take on Normal University High in the Sectional Semifinals on Wednesday, October 20 at BCC.