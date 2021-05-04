MONTICELLO — The (3-1) Sages exploded into action with a sixth inning rally to snatch the lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Six runs were collected in the sixth inning alone, sealing a 15-11 win on the road.
The Monticello girls tallied nineteen hits as a team, including two home runs from Mackenzie Daniels. Daniels, Shay Boman, and Lizzie Stiverson each racked up three hits, and Addie Wallace, Hannah Uebinger, Avery Oberheim, and Josie Nelson all contributed two each.
Monticello gained an early lead in the first inning after Daniels lit the fire with a home run on the first pitch. However, the Cardinals unleashed a torrent late in the fourth inning, leaving the Sages trailing 6-9.
The girls stayed determined, rallying late in the game and turning the tide when a single from Avery Oberheim scored two runs.
Macey Hicks headed the team on the mound, walking zero and striking out ten. Hicks was backed up by a sturdy defense that finished the game without any errors.
At Prairie Central, the Sages tied up the score in the seventh inning, and Stiverson tripled in the eighth inning, allowing Oberheim to send her home. The game ended with Monticello ahead 6-5.
Prairie Central held the lead after the first inning, and the gap faltered back and forth after the Sages had a dynamic third inning ending in an additional three runs. The Sages trailed 5-4 until Neef doubled to tie the game.
Oberheim led the team with two hits, and Hannah Uebinger finished with two RBI.
Hicks threw for the Sages, surrendering six hits, walking zero, and earning two strikeouts throughout five innings. Once again, the field committed no errors.
Monticello finished the week by hosting St. Joseph Ogden, but the Spartans snatched a home run in the first inning and proceeded to run away with the lead. The Monticello girls fell 3-12.
The Sages racked up nine hits and two home runs throughout the game. Boman paved the way with three, and both Daniels and Oberheim each ended with two. Daniels hit a home run in the third inning, and Oberheim followed suit in the sixth.
Monticello’s pitching came from the combined efforts of Hicks and Oberheim. Hicks allowed eight hits, struck out one, and walked zero. Oberheim took over in the third inning, also striking out one while allowing eight hits.