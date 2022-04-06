MONTICELLO – Sage hurler Dawlton Chupp gave up just one hit and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings on the mound to lead Monticello to a 7-3 win over conference rival Prairie Central at home on April 1.
The Sages collected 11 hits, with a four-run fourth inning giving Monticello a 5-2 lead. They added a pair of insurance runs in their sixth inning at bat.
Leading the MHS offense was Biniam Lienhart with two hits and two runs scored; Jacob Long’s two hits and two RBI and Joey Sprinkle’s two hits and two RBI.
Chupp is 2-0 on the season and the Sages ran their record to 7-2 on the year.
Monticello also registered an 8-2 home victory over Lincoln in a non-conference game March 28.
Trailing 2-1 after Lincoln’s fifth inning at bat, the Sages responded with two runs in their half of the inning to take a lead, then erupted for five runs in the sixth to ice the win.
Thomas Swartz led MHS with two hits and two runs to pace an eight-hit attack. Jacob Trusner also had a hit and drove in two, while Tylor Bundy also had a hit and scored a run.
Jacob Long struck out four batters in 2 2/3 innings and ran his record to 2-0 on the season for the Sages.
Other county teams
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond is 0-3 after a 5-0 loss in non-conference play at Windsor on April 1.
Cerro Gordo-Bement took a pair of non-conference road losses in its most recent outings. In a contest at Fisher on Saturday, April 2, the Bunnies were up 8-2 early, then put the game away with a six-run fourth inning en route to a 16-6 victory.
CGB also took an 11-0 loss at Windsor on March 26.
Blue Ridge dropped its record to 0-4 with a 10-0 loss at Westville on March 28. Westville held a slim 3-0 lead before erupting for seven runs in the third inning to make for the final margin.
Blue Ridge was limited to a pair of hits in the non-conference contest.