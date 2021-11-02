MONTICELLO – With a muddy field serving as a potential equalizer for Greenville when it traveled to Piatt County to face a speedy Monticello football squad on Saturday, Spencer Mitze was having none of it.
The Sage junior stepped in front of the first Greenville Comet pass thrown and recorded an interception, grabbing momentum that the home team did not give up in a dominating 42-7 win in its postseason opener.
Eight plays later, Joey Sprinkle found Peyton Scott for a 5-yard touchdown pass, and the Sages were off to the races. The team scored three times in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead, then took its first two possessions of the second half in for scores to run the lead to 42-0.
Greenville finally got on the board with a touchdown with 2:40 left in the third frame.
MHS coach Cully Welter felt his team’s strong effort in the season finale against Unity carried over to the playoff opener.
“Our efforts the last two weeks were really good. I was hoping we wouldn’t have a letdown. Even though we lost the game against Unity, I was hoping there wasn’t going to be a letdown after we played so well. I really thought we came back with great energy,” Welter said.
There was some concern that a week of rains that made for a muddy field would hurt the Sages, who rely a good bit on team speed.
“The muddy track wasn’t real helpful to us. Our quickness was kind of hurt by the conditions,” said the Sage coach.
But such concerns were apparently unfounded, as the big play still appeared for Monticello often in the boxscore.
It started with Sprinkle’s five passing touchdowns to five different receivers. They included a 46-yard strike to Triston Foran, a 90-yard connection with Jacob Tackett, 65 yards to Tylor Bundy and 34 yards to Spencer Mitze.
Tackett also added a 44-yard touchdown run.
Sprinkle completed 15 of 19 passes for 286 yards and the five touchdowns, in addition to kicking all six extra points. As usual, the Sage senior also handled kickoff and punting duties.
Tackett ran for 95 yards on nine carries, in addition to leading the team with 90 receiving yards. Mitze and Bundy each had four receptions and Foran and Peyton Scott three apiece.
On defense, sophomore Evan Wassom led the way with 11 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery that was forced by his brother Ashton, who had 6 tackles of his own. Tyler Hogan and Drew Sheppard had 7 tackles each, while Mitze and Wyatt Kenyon added six apiece.
Strong challenge in next round
The sixth-seeded Sages (8-2) face a tough matchup in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs this weekend, traveling to face an undefeated Benton squad (10-0), who is a No. 3 seed.
Game time is 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 6).
Benton won the Southern Illinois River-to-River (Ohio) Conference this season, and has outscored its opponents 434 to 53.
The Rangers will host the matchup, about 150 miles south of Monticello. That’s about a 2.5-hour bus ride.
Welter is looking forward to the road trip.
“That’s fun. That’s what it’s all about, right? Going somewhere you’ve never been before,” Welter said.