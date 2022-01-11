MONTICELLO — While the Monticello High School boys’ basketball team can no longer use the term “unbeaten” to describe its 2021-22 campaign, it can certainly add the word “resilient.”
After experiencing its first loss of the season 54-51 at Teutopolis on Jan. 4, the Sages responded with a convincing 75-56 conference win three days later over Illinois Valley Central, then followed that up a day later by hitting a school record 15 three-pointers in an 80-26 victory over Manteno.
MHS entered this week 16-1 on the season, 1-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference.
But despite the output on offense, coach Kevin Roy said defense is this team’s constant.
“Our defense has to be our main focus. It has to stay tough whether we are making baskets or not,” Roy said.
He also said “good ball movement and shot selection” helped his squad perform well last week.
At Teutopolis (10-3), the Sages could not quite complete a comeback after finding itself down 31-24 at the half. A 21-11 third quarter gave Monticello a three-point lead, but the Wooden Shoes outscored the Sage 12-6 in the final frame for the 54-51 win.
Ben Cresap led MHS with 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting from the field. Tanner Buehnerkemper added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds, with Dylan Ginalick also scoring nine and dishing out seven assists.
Inconsistent shooting hurt the Sages in the loss. After making 10 of 16 in the third quarter to take the lead, Monticello managed just one field goal in six tries in the final quarter.
“T-town is a good team and a reputable program, and its always a difficult place to play,” Roy said. “It was a great experience for us to play in that type of atmosphere and have to work through some adversity. We had our opportunities and just were not able to convert, which T-town was able to take advantage of.”
The Sages returned to the Sievers Center on Jan. 7 for a home matchup against IVC. In the squad’s conference opener, MHS jumped out to a 19-11 lead early, extended that to 39-24 by half, and coasted to the 75-56 win.
Balanced scoring was evident on Monticello’s scorecard, with Ginalick leading four starters in double figures with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Buehnerkemper added 16 points and six assists, with Cresap adding 15 points and seven steals and Joey Sprinkle 12 points.
Triston Foran added five assists and six points off the bench.
It was a well-earned win in a conference Roy sees as wide open.
“I would say whoever we play next is the team to beat,” he said. “It looks like St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity and Prairie Central are off to great starts, but you can never look post the teams like St. Thomas More, Bloomington Central Catholic, Pontiac, PBL, Olympia, Rantoul and IVC. Any team is capable of knocking you off any night.”
Monticello’s offense erupted for a season-high 80 points the next night against Manteno in a shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden. The Sages hit on 66 percent of its shots, including 68 percent (15 of 22) from three-point territory.
Cresap and Trevor Fox each hit four three-pointers for MHS. Cresap led all scorers with 19 points and contributed four steals on defenses. Fox had 12 points to go along with four assists.
Ginalick chipped in 17 points and a team-high six assists and four rebounds.
Will Ross scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench.
What’s next?
The Sages were scheduled to take Clinton on at home Tuesday, then travel to Bloomington Friday to take on conference rival BCC. The road trip continues with a Jan. 18 contest at Olympia before MHS returns home Jan. 21-22 to take on PBL and Meridian.