GIBSON CITY — It was a tale of two ballgames last week for the Monticello boys basketball squad. But it still yielded the desired result: A regional championship and at least one more game.
MHS took little time to dispel any thoughts of an upset by PBL in the Sages post-season opener Feb. 23 in the Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley regional. Monticello jumped out 15-0 early, then coasted to a 53-30 win over the 16-13 Panthers.
It was a different story two days later in the regional final, when it was the Sages (29-3) who fell behind early to Prairie Central, which scored the first eight points and led by as many as 11 (15-4) in the first quarter.
Poor free throw shooting in the first three quarters did not help MHS, who hit just one of six from the charity stripe.
But it was a missed free throw that helped make a 55-51 overtime victory over the Hawks possible.
With a minute left to play in regulation, Dylan Ginalick made the front end of a pair of free throws to cut the lead to three. He missed the second, the ball was contested and ended up back in the senior’s hands, and he calmly hit a three-pointer to tie the game 47-47.
Monticello again came back in overtime, falling behind 50-47 before scoring eight of the next nine points to take the overtime win. The team hit 5 of 8 free throws in the extra period, including a key one by another senior, Tanner Buehnerkemper, with one second left to ice the game.
“Absolutely, it was a fight from the start to the end,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said of his team’s regional title win. “They’ve got such talented guards and are so athletic. They’re just really a tough matchup for us. They jumped on us early and got an early lead. When we had to fight tooth and nail to crawl back in the game.”
The victory was also payback for the Sages for a narrow loss to Prairie Central earlier this season, their only defeat in Illini Prairie Conference action.
Hawk coach Darrin Bazzel was proud of his squad, which ended the season with a 24-8 record.
“I’m proud of the effort my guys gave. They continued to battle to the very end,” Brazzel said.
“I thought we were the better team tonight, but a a few bad bounces and a few calls and we got sent home. We still had our chances but it didn’t happen.”
Dylan Bazzel led Prairie Central with 15 points.
Next up for the top-seeded Sages was fifth-seeded Herscher Tuesday night in the Clifton Central sectional. A win puts MHS in the finals Friday versus the winner of the El Paso-Gridley and St. Joseph-Ogden, the top two seeds in the other side of the sectional bracket.
What Monticello has going for it is a senior core — including all five starters — who know how to adjust and win ballgames.
“I’ve said it all year long we’ve got a great group of seniors,” Roy said. “We don’t quit. They’re just a really tight-knit group. They’re not going to go down easy. They continued to battle. They continued to compete. When you have a group of seniors and it’s coming down to the last game, they’re playing for a little bit more than younger players because they know it could be their last opportunity.”
Included in that number are Ben Cresap, who led the team in the regional final with 15 points and two steals; Ginalick, who totaled 14 points against Prairie Central, Buehmerkemper, who had a game-high nine points; Joey Sprinkle (five points, seven rebounds) and Trevor Fox (seven points, two assists).
The only other Sage to see action in that contest — Triston Foran — is also a senior who added five points and three rebounds.
Monticello relies on its guard play, technically starting four guards. Cresap and Ginalick are stalwarts, with both playing all 36 minutes in the regional final.
Thomas Swartz is another senior who has contributed to an extended run for the Sages.
PBL
Monticello led 27-5 at the half against PBL in the regional semifinal. The Panthers cut the lead by outscoring the Sages 15-11 in the third quarter, but MHS regained control, outscoring its opponent 15-10 in the final frame for the 23-point win.
Cresap and Ginalick totalled 10 points apiece, with Ginalick leading the team in assists with six.
Sprinkle grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, while he, Buehnerkemper and Triston Foran also scored eight points each.
The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey also contributed to this story.