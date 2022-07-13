MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages will open Aug. 26 against St. Joseph-Ogden at home to start the 2022 football season.
The full scheduled was released last week and features five home games for the Sages and four away games.
Monticello will play at Illinois Valley Central High School on Sept. 2, against Milwaukee Academy on Sept. 9 at home, and at Bloomington Central Catholic on Sept. 16. The homecoming game will be against Pontiac on Sept. 23, then the Sages play at Rantoul on Sept. 30, against Paxton-Buckley-Loda at home on Oct. 7 and against Prairie Central High School on Senior Night on Oct. 14 at home. The regular season finishes Oct. 21 at Unity-Tolono High School.
The homecoming game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. All other games begin at 7 p.m.
Also on homecoming night, the Hall of Fame Reception will be held in the Sievers Center Lobby from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m and the MHS Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place midfield at 7:15 p.m.
The Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will occur at halftime of the football game.
First peek
We’re still more than a month away from the first local high school football game, but here’s how News-Gazette preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS views the area’s four programs at this time:
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
The clear story for Ryan Jefferson’s Knights is Illinois commit Kaden Feagin. But ALAH’s 5-5 record and Class 2A playoff berth last year was created by many athletes. The Knights return nearly all of their starters on both sides of the ball. Tri-Valley offers a stern test in Week 1, and the Weeks 4-6 stretch of Tri-County, Cerro Gordo/Bement and Arcola — all at home — is paramount.
Ryan Jefferson‘s program is presently dealing with the tragedy of 2020 graduate Lucas Otto‘s death in an auto accident last month.
On the field, do-it-all Illinois football commit Feagin will receive a fair chunk of the spotlight this fall as he tries to help the program to its third playoff berth in four years. He and his teammates will be involved in a 7-on-7 event with Auburn, Nokomis and Shelbyville on July 18, and they’re also slated to visit Robinson, along with Tri-County, for some 7-on-7 action.
Blue Ridge
Matt Schubert’s Knights picked up one victory during the previous 8-man campaign, against a Metro East Lutheran team they’ll see in Week 2 this season. Blue Ridge opens against Schlarman, which didn’t play last fall. So there’s a good chance for the Knights to start strong.
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Nick Walker’s Broncos narrowly missed last year’s postseason at 4-5. Week 1 foe Red Hill struggled to keep a team on the field last season, so that’s a good starting point for CG/B.
The Broncos also need to grab some wins against the group of Tri-County, Villa Grove, Sangamon Valley and Argenta-Oreana.
Monticello
Cully Welter’s Sages were stout in 2021, notching an 8-3 record and winning one playoff game.
A healthy chunk of starters did graduate, so newcomers will need to prove themselves. Getting to do that against St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 1 is a fun opportunity. Hosting Milwaukee Academy of Science in Week 3 is different, and Week 9’s game with Unity should be important.
Welter never has let the athletes in his program shy away from a challenge, which is a big reason why they’ve qualified for the IHSA playoffs in all 12 possible seasons under Welter and won a Class 3A state title in 2018.
So Spencer Mitze, Drew Sheppard, Evan Wassom and their teammates will be tested in 7-on-7s this summer.
They’re going head-to-head with Mahomet-Seymour and Washington and also will mix it up with the likes of Centennial, Champaign Central, Charleston, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Teresa.