MONTICELLO — The symmetry is unmistakable. Almost unbelievable, in fact.
Almost. Until you consider the town it’s happening within.
The 2016-17 Monticello High School boys’ basketball team qualified for the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals. Ultimately earned a fourth-place trophy under coach Kevin Roy.
Shortly before those Sages made their run, the 2016-17 Monticello Middle School seventh-grade boys’ program advanced to the IESA Class 3A state tournament.
Though the younger Sages that year lost to Dunlap Valley in the state quarterfinals, it established the fact Monticello basketball wasn’t going away.
Fast forward to the present.
On Thursday night, the Monticello Middle School seventh-grade boys’ team earned an IESA state runner-up trophy after completing an epic 24-3 season.
And the current Monticello High School boys’ squad? Well, don’t be surprised if the Sages make a run to State Farm Center in Champaign next month.
History may be repeating itself in Piatt County.
“You know the culture that’s been set here for a long time,” senior guard Ben Cresap said. “Seeing the teams before you, you understand the expectations you have coming into the high school program.”
Cresap is one of seven individuals from the 2016-17 seventh-grade squad who now dresses for Roy’s varsity team. And who has helped Monticello to a 24-3 record, The News-Gazette’s No. 1 ranking, a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A postseason and the No. 8 ranking in the latest Associated Press 2A poll.
Cresap is joined by fellow seniors Tanner Buehnerkemper, Triston Foran, Trevor Fox, Dylan Ginalick, Joey Sprinkle and Thomas Swartz in that regard.
After they dazzled in that 2017 IESA postseason, the seven watched Roy lead his Sages to five playoff wins and a Final Four berth at Carver Arena in Peoria. Though Monticello dropped its state semifinal to Chicago Orr and the third-place game to Bishop McNamara, what the Sages accomplished still left an impact on their younger fans.
“Seeing them do it,” Cresap said, “it’s always something that we’ve wanted to do.”
“I hope that experience ... has motivated them to want to be like that,” added Roy, who’s now in his 16th season leading the Sages. “As a kid, I was the same way. I’d go to the games. I’d see the guys that were in high school, watch my brothers play, and that’s what I aspired to be. I wanted to be like them.”
To keep the past connections going to the present, Luke Stokowski is the coach who guided this year’s Monticello Middle School seventh-grade boys to state. Stokowski was a senior forward who started for the 2016-17 Sages.
This is one large example of the youth basketball success Monticello possesses.
It may not always churn out state championships. But it’s certainly set up a situation like this — in which a group of middle-school students watches high school players advance to state and, a few years later, possesses a legitimate opportunity to achieve the same feat.
“I didn’t expect any of it,” Roy said of his expectations for Monticello basketball when he began coaching the high school program in 2006. “I don’t know if anything’s really changed. I feel like we’ve always had a rich tradition in all of our athletics. I’m fortunate to be in a good position here to help carry on that tradition.”
This is Roy’s eighth team that’s won 20 or more games in a season. His high-water mark is 28, established all the way back with his inaugural team in the 2006-07 season. His lone state qualifier of 2016-17 turned in 23 victories, fewer than the total this season’s team will finish with.
“It’s hard to say at that young age (which groups will be successful in high school),” Roy said. “The most important thing is learning fundamentals, trying to learn to do things the right way. ... Just got to take the hand we’re dealt and make the most of it each year.”
Roy boasts a pretty strong hand with a new IHSA postseason fast approaching.
His Sages opened the season with 14 consecutive wins and won their own Holiday Hoopla title. All three of their losses are to opponents — Teutopolis, Meridian and Prairie Central — that have at least been mentioned in the Associated Press state rankings at some point. Two of those happened on the road. The Meridian and Prairie Central defeats occurred during a four-day stretch.
Some of Monticello’s highlight wins came against Warrensburg-Latham, Tuscola, St. Joseph-Ogden and Petersburg PORTA. All of those teams will carry a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in their respective postseason fields.
“I knew we had a good group of seniors,” Roy said. “They’re all good friends. They’ve got a great team mentality. They work together. They play together.
“I didn’t come in with the expectation of us having the record that we have.”
The same can’t necessarily be said for his players.
“With our team having all the seniors ... I feel like, throughout the season, I was very comfortable with where we stood,” said Ginalick, a 6-foot, 175-pound guard. “I felt comfortable in the ability our team had to go that far. We just took it one game at a time, and we’re here right now.”
The Sages can rely on numerous athletes for steady offensive production.
The 5-9, 160-pound Cresap most often is the top option, averaging 16.3 points through Monticello’s first 27 games. Ginalick isn’t far behind in averaging 12.1 points.
The 6-3, 195-pound Sprinkle (8.5), the 6-2, 180-pound Buehnerkemper (8.0), the 5-9, 165-pound Fox (6.1) and the 5-10, 160-pound Foran (4.9) provide complementary scoring contributions, as well, while the 5-8, 155-pound Swartz and 6-4, 220-pound junior forward Will Ross log regular minutes off the bench.
Sprinkle also averages 5.3 rebounds per game. Buehnerkemper, Cresap and Ginalick all exceed a 3.5 boards-per-game average. Six different Sages have dished out at least 20 assists, with Ginalick’s 94 pacing the field.
“This group of guys, we’ve never really had a big leading scorer,” Cresap said. “We’ve always been a fairly balanced team. That’s part of what makes us successful this year.”
It’s in defense, though, that Monticello most prides itself. The Sages didn’t permit 50 points this season until their 15th game. They’ve allowed more than 60 points just twice — 67 to Meridian, 65 to Prairie Central. Their foes average 40.9 points and nearly 15 turnovers per game.
“(Roy’s) system that’s focused on defense, it really helps us get through those games,” Ginalick said. “He has a certain importance on defense. He holds it at a higher standard than anything else. ... We get after it in practice. I think that hard work really shows during the games, and the intensity he keeps us at shows, as well.”
“Our motto the first day of practice is, ‘If you don’t plan on playing defense, don’t plan on playing,’” Roy added. “We try to set the tone early, and we work defensive drills every single day. So they know it’s a staple.”
Of course, none of this will matter if Monticello can’t perform in the postseason.
And the Sages will be tested early and often. They’re part of the daunting Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional that includes the likes of state-ranked El Paso-Gridley, plus other 20-win teams in St. Joseph-Ogden, Prairie Central, Iroquois West, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood.
“Regular-season records don’t matter. Ranks don’t matter,” Roy said. “Those things go out the window when it comes postseason, so you’ve got to step up and be ready to go.”
If Roy’s boys ever are dragging in the playoffs, they always can seek out a video clip posted to Twitter last weekend.
It features Monticello seventh-grader Matthias Rudolph draining a corner three-pointer with fewer than six seconds remaining in an IESA Class 3A state semifinal to propel the Sages to a state title game.
“Boy, I think it blew up social media in Monticello,” Roy said with a laugh. “The varsity guys were just as excited as the seventh-graders. So it was fun to see the excitement from all the way through the program.”