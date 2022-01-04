MONTICELLO – Maybe it’s because the school’s name is attached to the holiday tournament.
Maybe it’s because Monticello boys’ basketball has won nearly 300 games across coach Kevin Roy’s 16 seasons at the helm.
But it remained a fact entering this year’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla: The Sages’ hadn’t won their own holiday showcase since 2012. The drought officially was put to bed the evening of Dec. 29 at the Sievers Center. Roy’s team used a timely offensive push and constant suffocating defense to roll past reigning tournament champion Tuscola 50-34 in the Hoopla championship game.
“This has been a goal since day one,” said senior Tanner Buehnerkemper, who scored a game-best 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field for Monticello. “It was definitely in the cards for us. We knew (Wednesday) was going to be a challenge. … But it was just a great game, great team win and we’re happy to bring this home.”
The Sages (14-0) scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed against the Warriors (11-3). When Tuscola battled to a 26-all tie early in the third quarter, Monticello responded with a 9-0 run and a level of defensive pressure that even hindered Warriors senior standout Jalen Quinn for most of the night.
“Protecting the paint — that was our main goal was protect the paint the best we can,” Roy said. “Keep the ball out of there because when Quinn gets that deep in the paint he’s getting the bucket or he’s getting his rebound for the putback.”
Tuscola was forced to rely on three-point shooting for a bulk of its offense — 21 points of it, to be exact.
Quinn, a Loyola Chicago signee, his sophomore brother Jordan Quinn and their junior teammate Easton Cunningham each sank two triples on the night.
But the Sages followed through on Roy’s plan and closed the paint for business, as Warriors bigs Preston Brown and Haven Hatfield combined for just two points.
Tuscola finished with just nine turnovers, though Jalen Quinn was credited with five of those.
“We have great defensive rotations,” Buehnerkemper said. “We don’t let them get shots off that they’re comfortable with, and we force them to make tough shots.”
Buehnerkemper was the main beneficiary of some good offensive rotations as well. Roy, however, found something entirely different for which to praise the recent News-Gazette All-Area first-team golfer.
“I was most pleased with Tanner’s defensive effort,” Roy said, “… and it’s good to see him rewarded on the offensive end.”
Senior Ben Cresap notched 12 points for Monticello to go with Buehnerkemper’s output, while seniors Joey Sprinkle and Dylan Ginalick recorded eight and seven points, respectively.
The Sages also finished with 11 assists on 20 made field goals. Ginalick dished out three of those, and the trio of Buehnerkemper, Sprinkle and fellow senior Trevor Fox each put up two assists.
“When you look at their stats, Cresap is averaging about 15.5 (points) per game and every other starter they have is anywhere from six to 11 a game. So that’s what makes them so difficult,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “They’re strong around the basket. They score it. … They made us pay out of rotation.”
Jalen Quinn’s 15 points paced the Warriors’ attack, which turned in just 13 second-half points to Monticello’s 25. Jordan Quinn (eight points) and Cunningham (six points) were the complementary options.
“We were probably hoping to get a little bit more post touches than what we did,” Bozarth said. “We probably did a little bit too much standing and staring and ball watching, but that’s why you get experience playing in championship environments in December.”
The Sages have completed a tear through their November-December slate, winning each of their games by double figures. Monticello hit at least 50 points in all but one of those games and allowed 40 or fewer points in all but two of them.
Roy still isn’t entertaining the prospect of thinking about what his Sages are capable of when the calendar flips to postseason play. He’s relishing the regular season — and the wins — right now.
“It’s way too early for that. Way too early. It’s one game at a time for me no matter what,” Roy said. “We’ll just enjoy this moment.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.