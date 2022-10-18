CHAMPAIGN — The Monticello boys’ soccer team understood exactly what to expect in Friday night’s Class 1A regional championship match against Uni High at the UI Turf Fields.
The Sages prevailed earlier in the season in a high-scoring, back-and-forth match. Neutralizing a potent attack from the Illineks would be paramount to claiming a third straight regional title. Monticello did just that on top of playing an unrelenting offensive style, and a 4-0 victory sends the Sages (19-4) into a 4 p.m. Tuesday sectional semifinal match against Normal U-High with plenty of momentum.
“The idea was Uni High was really good at scoring and has a great offense so no lead was safe,” Monticello coach Dan Burkybile said. “We really put the gas pedal to them and were aggressive. … I think we did a little bit better (Friday) honing in on ball possession and not letting them get their strikers going. We bodied them up and didn’t let them get much of an offense going.”
Monticello turned to center back Jack Tanner and left back Tucker Williams to stifle what’s generally been a strong Uni High offense.
The Sages’ defense wound up with plenty of leeway, too, after a two-goal night from Treyden Fox and one goal apiece from Biniam Lienhart and Ben Williamson.
“I think as we got two goals they just kind of got disheartened,” Burkybile said. “We were bound and determined that no lead was safe, so we kept pressing and getting the ball forward and extending them. Pinning them back on their own end was the way to make (the shutout) happen.”
Friday night’s win puts Monticello back in the exact same scenario it faced last season in the sectional semifinals with Normal U-High. The Pioneers had the upper hand last year in Bloomington with a 3-1 victory.
Burkybile said the regional championship was a bit of validation for his team after a fourth-place finish in the Illini Prairie Conference despite going 4-2 in league play. Some redemption against Normal U-High would add to that.
The fact Uni High tied Normal U-High 4-4 on Sept. 19 adds another layer to the next meeting with the Pioneers for the Sages.
“I’m optimistic we can hang with these guys this time,” Burkybile said.