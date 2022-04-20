MONTICELLO - The Monticello High School baseball team (10-5) began last week with narrow wins over St. Thomas More and Mattoon, then took a one-run loss to a surging Unity, which ran its win streak to 11 games.
Versus St. Thomas More on April 11, Monticello jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, extended it to 4-0 in the third and held on for a 5-1 victory. Dawlton Chupp struck out five and gave up just six hits in a complete-game victory.
Binian Lienhart led the offense with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Joey Sprinkle added a hit, two RBI and one run scored.
MHS was out-hit 8 to 5 the next day in another home contest, but used a three-run homer from Jacob Trusner in the third inning, then rode Sprinkle’s pitching performance to post a 3-1 win. Sprinkle allowed no runs in 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out six.
Eli Craft had two hits in the contest.
On April 14, the Sages nearly came back after falling behind 7-3 after two innings, but ended up on the short end of a 7-6 decision to Unity.
Jacob Trusner hit a home run and delivered three RBI for the Sages (10-5), while Thomas Swartz went 2 for 3.
The Sages were set to host Maroa-Forsyth Monday and remain home Wednesday vs. Salt Fork before traveling to Paxton-Buckley-Loda April 21 in an Illini Prairie Conference matchup. MHS then hosts Pontiac April 25, then travels to Tri-Valley on April 27.
Other action
The Knights of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond recorded their first three wins of the spring baseball season last week. The trio of victories in five games ups the squad’s season record to 3-9.
In its most recent outings, the Knights split a double header Saturday against Casey-Westfield, earning a 5-2 win in the first contest, then dropped a close 5-3 decision in the second game. Braden Kauffman scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance on the mound in the first game win, striking out three and walking none. Connor Nettles and Dalton Vanausdoll had two hits each.
Kauffman led the squad in game two with two hits.
ALAH earned its first win of 2022 earlier in the week with a five-inning, 10-0 win over Blue Ridge April 11. The Lincoln Prairie Conference outing saw Clay Seal strike out 12 and not surrender a hit in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Colin Smith finished out the game, which saw the Knights record a one-hit shutout.
Seal also led the way at the plate with a pair doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Casey Benedict and Cody Kornewald also had two hits.
The Knights fell 15-4 to Paris the next day. Kornewald drove in all four of ALAH’s runs, including a home run. Maddox Stirrett doubled and scored two runs.
ALAH picked up its second win of the season last Friday (April 15) with an 11-9 decision over Cumberland. Vanausdoll put Arthur on top with a seventh-inning single that broke an 8-8 tie. Quentin Day took the win on the mound, striking out nine hitters and pitching a complete game.
Benedict, Stirrett, Seal and Vanausdoll registered two hits each for the Knights.
ALAH was scheduled to host St. Teresa on Tuesday, then travels to Okaw Valley Friday and Maroa-Forsyth for an 11 a.m. first pitch. The road trip continues at Heritage April 25 before the Knights return home to battle Argenta-Oreana on Friday, April 29.
The Knights of Blue Ridge (0-7) suffered losses to LeRoy 17-0 on April 7 and 10-0 to ALAH four days later. They rounded out the week with a 13-0 loss at Arcola.
Blue Ridge is set to travel to Okaw Valley on April 25, then takes on Heritage on April 27 before returning home against Hartsburg-Emden a day later.