OLNEY — Monticello High School has advanced three wrestlers to sectional action this weekend. Jaxon Trent advanced out of the Olney Regional after winning the title at 138 lbs., while teammates Cal Spence (152) and Kaleb Reid (160) are moving on thanks to third-place finishes at Olney.
Trent was a convincing winner in his weight class. After a 37-10 technical fall over area rival Halen Daly of Unity in the quarterfinals, he defeated Cooper Fahrenbacher of Richland County by fall just 1:41 into the match, then defeated Zeke Swanson of Mt. Carmel by fall at 5:29 in the title bout.
“I feel like we wrestled pretty well at regionals,” MHS coach Andy Moore said. “We won some tough matches and performed better in some cases, but we also had some matches where we didn’t do quite enough to win.”
That included fourth place finishes for five wrestlers, who will serve as alternates at sectional.
Spence lost a close 5-3 decision to Unity’s Braxton Manuel in his opening match, but wrestled back to win his next three, including a fall in 5:58 in the third place match and earn a sectional berth.
Reid earned an early fall over Ryan Smith of Effingham in his opener, was defeated 8-4 by Robinson’s Jared Hermann, then won two matches by fall to also earn a third place. His last match was by fall in 3:42.
MHS wrestlers taking fourth place and serving as alternates at sectional: Tristan Slade, Eli Bailey, Myles VonBehren, Riley Jones and Brandon Peters.
In past years, alternatives have seldom been summoned to wrestle. But in the age of COVID, they have more of a chance of being called to duty at the Vandalia sectional.
“They will be prepared to get a second chance at competing at sectionals. I do feel as if this year, with COVID, everyone has a better opportunity to fill in and get a chance to wrestle,” Moore said.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class at sectional advance to the IHSA State Wrestling Tourney at the State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus the following weekend.
“Sectionals looks like it will be challenging, as I should be as we get deeper into the post-season,” Moore added. “We will have some winnable matches, so all we can do is control ourselves and take advantage of every opportunity that comes along. I feel like our three qualifiers have the ability to win key matches and in turn qualify for state.”