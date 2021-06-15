MONTICELLO — Monticello High School’s wrestling team finished out its regular season with four match wins last week, defeating Olympia and Rantoul on Senior Night Tuesday (June 8) and Argenta-Oreana and Clinton two days later.
In the finale, Sage 170-pounder Kaleb Reid led the way with two wins by fall over A-O and Clinton, one in just 24 seconds and the other a minute into the opening period.
Also earning wins in a 66-0 victory over A-O were Bryant Spencer, who pinned his 195 lb. opponent in 45 seconds; and Riley Jones, who recorded a fall of his own at 285 lbs. in 4:38.
Reid was the only Sage to get a contested win against Clinton, but the Maroons forfeited nine weight classes, making for a 60-5 win for MHS.
The quirk in team scores that has shown itself throughout the season due to low participation numbers was also evident June 8 at Monticello’s final home meet of the 2021 campaign. Rantoul won five of six matches when grapplers actually hit the mat, but forfeited seven weight classes as MHS won the team count 48-22.
Myles VonBehren won at 195 lbs. for the Sages when his opponent was disqualified for an illegal takedown.
Monticello downed Olympia as well on senior night. Cal Spence won by fall in 1:03 at 152 lbs., while Riley Jones pinned his opponent in 4:58 at 220 lbs.
While the Illinois High School Association post-season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association began a state series of its own this past weekend. It was voluntary for high school wrestlers. Monticello was assigned to the IWCOA Lawrenceville regional, which took place on Sunday. Wrestlers who advance will compete at sectional, also at Lawrenceville, on June 19.