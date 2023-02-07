EL PASO – As head coach of the Monticello Boys’ seventh grade basketball team, all head coach Luke Stokowski can ask of his team, is to give their best effort.
After suffering a 50-27 defeat to Metamora on Saturday at the El Paso-Gridley High School Gymnasium in the quarterfinals of the IESA state championships, Stokowski smiled and said that is just what he got.
“We never gave up,” Stokowski said. “We fought hard and we want to make sure we show effort. There is never going to be a time where we are going to have our heads down, and it doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says.”
The Sages ended the season with a 19-9 record and it was the second straight appearance for the seventh-graders at the IESA state tournament. Last year, in Stokowski’s first year as head coach, the team placed second.
Metamora is the only unbeaten team in Class 3A. The Redbirds beat Quincy St. Peter 52-23 in the semifinals to improve to 27-0 and will face South Holland McKinley for the state championship on Thursday.
“They have a great starting five and are very athletic for their age,” Stokowski said. “They came out with a 1-3-1 full court press and I thought we handled that pretty well for the most part, but they added a lot of pressure after we got the ball past mid-court. They were double-teaming us most of the game and it is hard for a seventh-grader to grasp a double-team and fight out of it. But, I am proud of our guys for fighting and on a great season.”
Eight different players scored for Monticello. Ander Larson led the Sages in scoring with seven points. Patrick White added five. Braden Bartlow had four points. Max Henrard and Tim Sikorsky each added a three-pointer. Dustin McCleary and Smith Glauner each had a bucket and Josh Barnick added a free throw.
The Redbirds scored first and never trailed. After controlling the opening tip, Kayden Turner took a pass and buried a three-pointer just three seconds into the game. Less than a minute later, he added a second from behind the arc.
Henrard answered for Monticello with his three to cut the lead to 6-3, but Metamora outscored Monticello 11-3 for the remainder of the quarter and took a 17-6 lead.
The Sages made a run in the second quarter and after White’s three-pointer, cut the lead to 21-13, but the Redbirds went on a run of their own and took a 27-14 lead into the lockerroom at the half.
Meamora outscored Monticello 11-4 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.
“We’re disappointed with the outcome, but we enjoyed the season,” said Stokowski, who finished third as an eight-grade player and helped Monticello High School capture fourth place at the IHSA state tournament in 2018. He is the son of long-time 8th-grade coach Mike Stokowski.
“I enjoy coaching,” Luke said. “It runs in our family and it is something I love doing.”