FARMER CITY – Blue Ridge striker Victor Reynolds carried the Knights to a pair of shutout wins last week, scoring six goals in the two matches.
The senior helped account for all but one of the squad’s eight goals on the week, also registering an assist.
Goalkeeper Abby Bolen did her part on the other end of the field with a pair of shutouts.
Reynolds erupted for Blue Ridge (2-0-3) in a home contest versus Danville Schlarman on March 23, scoring four goals and assisting Hank Reynolds on another as the Knighs posted a 5-0 victory.
Bolen had eight saves.
Netting assists for the unbeaten Knights were Austin Hobbs and Brad Flannell.
At Meridian March 25, Reynolds added a pair of unassisted goals, with Hobbs registering the other in a 3-0 shutout.
Abby Bolen contributed five saves.
ALAH
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccer team lost two matches this past week.
The Knights dropped a match to Teutopolis 8-1 in a nonconference matchup. Kaiden Morfey scored the team’s only goal in the first half.
Arthur Christian School defeated the Knights 3-1 in another nonconference match. Chilton Ingram scored the Knight’s only goal, and Levi Ward had four saves in goal.
The Knights’ overall record is 1-6-1 on the season.