MONTICELLO – Six Monticello Sages were named to the News-Gazette All-Area Girl’s Soccer Team.
Megan Allen, a freshman forward was named to the first team. Classmate Elle Bodznick, a forward, and senior Hannah Swanson, a mid-fielder were named to the second team. Senior Renni Fultz and sophomore Sylvia Harvey, both defensemen, junior mid-fielder Lucy Maxwell and sophomore mid-fielder Leah Renne were named honorable mention.
Megan Allen
Why she made the first team: Allen surged onto the local prep soccer scene along with fellow Sages freshman Elle Bodznick, helping the program to a nine-win season.
Allen posted a team-best 22 goals to go with nine assists, becoming a unanimous All-Illini Prairie Conference first-team pick.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Of Monsters and Men.
Before she competes, she eats ... Little Bites Muffins.
In her dream career, she would ... travel the world as a journalist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... art.
Her favorite athlete is ... Candace Parker.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The 100.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Amelia Earhart, Jennifer Lawrence and Sarah J. Maas.
Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Australia, win a state title and learn how to scuba dive.