MONTICELLO – The Monticello Sages soccer team outscored their opponents 14-0 in two Illini Prairie Conference wins last week.
On Sept. 13, the Sages shut out Rantoul 7-0. Cohen Neighbors scored Monticello’s first two goals Tuesday against Rantoul and also the last two before halftime to send the Sages (10-1) to a blowout win in Illini prairie Conference action. Biniam Lienhart added two goals for Monticello, and Tucker Williamson finished with a team-high three assists.
Two days later, Biniam Lienhart added to his first-half hat trick with an unassisted goal to start the second half, as Monticello posted a second seven-goal victory of the week, this time against Unity. Cohen Neighbors accounted for two goals for the Sages (11-1), and Rylan Good had a team-high two assists in the win.
The Monticello Sages volleyball team split a pair of matches last week. In a closely contested match on Sept. 12, the Sages improved to 8-5 as they fended off the Clinton Maroons (3-9) 25-23, 25-21. Sierrah Downey clubbed seven kills and served two aces for Monticello, which hauled in 12 assists from Reese Patton and 10 digs from Jobi Smith.
Sullivan dropped the first set at home the following night to Monticello but rallied for the 17-25, 25-15, 26-24 nonconference win. Sierrah Downey paced the Sages (8-6) with 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces, and Reese Patton finished with 14 assists.
In boys golf on Sept. 14, medalist Will Ross shot an even-par 36 to power Monticello past Centennial in a nine-hole match at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy. Kross Reynolds was close behind with a 37 and Maddux Quick chipped in a 39 for the Sages.
Piatt County
In volleyball on Sept, 12, Charley Condill racked up eight kills, seven digs and three aces for the visiting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights (5-4) as they pushed past Sullivan (4-2) 25-13, 25-22 in a nonconference tilt. Alisha Frederick compiled 19 assists for ALAH, which received seven kills from Kaylee Schrock.
Lexus Lawhorn did a bit of everything for the host Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos (5-4-1) in their 28-26, 25-14 nonconference victory over Central A & M, piling up four kills, seven assists and four aces.
Joie Auth and Ali Walker each smashed four kills for CG/B, which picked up 19 digs from Walker and two blocks from Jadyn McCarty.
Dylan Coffey and Ty Meeker each delivered one goal for Blue Ridge (0-6) in this in a 5-2 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden nonconference affair in boys soccer.
In boys golf At Farmer City, Blue Ridge placed third in a match it hosted at Woodlawn Country Club. The Knights’ 224 score landing behind Heyworth’s 186 and Cornerstone’s 154. Tri-Point also participated but didn’t record a team score. Blue Ridge was led in the nine-hole contest by Mason Bradford’s 55 and matching 56s from Gavin Friel and Jackson Hawn.
ALAH cruised to its third consecutive victory with a 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Villa Grove in Lincoln Prairie play on Sept. 13. Alisha Frederick led the Knights (6-4) with 19 assists, five digs, three blocks and two aces, and Kaylee Schrock added seven kills, six blocks and two digs in the win.
Cerro Gordo/Bement couldn’t build off the momentum of Monday’s home win and lost on the road in Lincoln Prairie action 25-14, 25-16 in Decatur. Skye Tieman had 12 digs and one ace for the Broncos (5-5-1), and Ali Walker finished with seven kills and one ace.
Gracie Shaffer finished with 12 digs and seven assists and Alexis Wike had 11 digs and two kills, but Blue Ridge (11-5) couldn’t keep up with Okaw Valley in a 25-10, 25-23 Lincoln Prairie Conference home loss.
On Sept. 17, Blue Ridge (17-5) emerged from its own round-robin tournament with a perfect record, defeating Cornerstone (25-23, 27-26), Tri-City/Sangamon Valley (25-10, 25-16), Tri-Point (27-25, 25-21) and Ridgeview (25-15, 25-21). The Knights’ defense was paced by Gracie Shaffer, who amassed 50 digs along with 45 assists. Alexis Wike added 44 digs and Phoebe Reynolds took care of the rest with 29 kills.
On Sept. 15, a 25-13, 25-13 sweep pushed ALAH’s winning streak to four Thursday against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. Alisha Frederick finished with 24 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces for the Knights (7-4), and Alayna Plank was nearly as prolific across the board with six assists, five digs, four kills and two aces.
Blue Ridge romped through the second set Thursday against Argenta-Oreana for a 25-23, 25-9 Lincoln Prairie Conference sweep. Alexis Wike had 14 digs and six aces for the Knights (12-5), and Gracie Shaffer added five kills and five assists.
Cerro Gordo/Bement overcame a 24-20 deficit in the third set against Arcola and rallied with Ali Walker at the service line for a 25-21, 17-25, 26-24 Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Arcola. Skye Tieman led the Broncos (6-5-1) with 30 digs, Haylei Simpson had 13 kills and Lexus Lawhorn finished with 12 assists.
In boys golf at Farmer City. Gavin Friel paced Blue Ridge with a 52 on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club, but the Knights lost to El Paso-Gridley in the dual match.
For the girls, Blue Ridge got a solid round out of Lillian Enger with a 44, but the Knights lost to El Paso-Gridley on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club.
In boys cross country on Sept. 17 at Tuscola, host Tuscola claimed victory in the Tuscola Classic, placing first among 17 teams. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier was the overall winner at 16:07.76, while ALAH’s Lyle Adcock (17:06.63), and Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Will Fuson (17:08.37) placed in the top 10.
In girls cross country at Peoria, Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn placed 17th among 410 runners at the Richard Spring Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria. She notched a 17:53.