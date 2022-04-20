MONTICELLO - The (6-4-3) Monticello Sages soccer team has utilized a productive offense, but Monday’s match against Taylorville wasn’t just an offensive success, but the defense was stellar as well.
Megan Allen and Elle Bodznick both gathered two goals apiece to put Monticello ahead, but the Sages saw new members stepping up to contribute. Brenna Bartlow, Leah Renne, and Hannah Swanson each added one goal to finalize the 7-0 shutout.
The goal was shared between Emmie German and Alli Nebelsick. Neither one was forced to make a save; Taylorville was never able to get a shot on goal.
“We really played well in this one,” Head Coach David McDaniel commented. “(The) girls worked the ball well and held Taylorville to zero shots on goal while producing several opportunities ourselves among many players. It was also great to get the whole roster some minutes.”
Not all success comes from wins though. The girls fought a tight clash with Danville, a toss-up that could have gone either way.
It was Danville who procured the first goal of the game, carrying their 1-0 lead to half-time.
“This match really hit on all the emotions. We started slow and gave up an early goal and grew more into the game after halftime,” said McDaniel.
The Sages were held scoreless for the majority of the game until Allen, assisted by Ellie Tanner, scored their first goal of the day with fifteen minutes remaining.
McDaniel noted, “Megan scored on a great shot that the goalie got a hand on but couldn’t block.”
Only a few minutes after her goal, Allen coordinated the assist for Brenna Bartlow’s goal that sent the Sages leading 2-1. With the clock dwindling down, the match was by no means over.
“ It was a great effort to battle back,” said McDaniel, “but Danville capitalized on a few mistakes and scored two at the end to take it.”
Danville’s two additional goals clinched a 3-2 loss for the Sages in the final moments of the game.
Despite the loss, McDaniel explained that the team’s growth was only moving forward. The game, he agreed, was “definitely a tough one, but almost 12 hours later, we were watching film and back on the field training Saturday morning, and I thought the attitude was positive.”
The loss was only fuelling the girls, shaping them into an experienced team.
“We learn and prepare for the next match,” McDaniel said.
The girls will take on Olympia on Thursday.