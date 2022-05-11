MONTICELLO - The Monticello Sages (9-9-3) picked up two losses in their final games before the postseason, falling 5-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic and 3-1 to Uni High.
The only varsity goal of the week came from Renni Fultz on Senior Night, and senior Cora Sowinski also scored a goal on this celebratory night during the JV game, marking her first of the season.
The Sages celebrated four seniors: Fultz, Sowinski, Hannah Swanson, and Emmie German. Of these four, German is the only who has been a part of the team all four years of high school.
Head Coach David McDaniel said they have made an impact on the program.
“These four represent our program well from playing soccer beginning when they were young (German), to picking up soccer in high school while playing other sports (Sawnson, Fultz, and Sowinski) to playing for about three months total (Sowinski and Fultz). I think it proves anyone has a place in our program, and with hard work, they can have success.”
Though these girls don’t all carry years of experience, McDaniel explained that their senior leadership goes beyond the physical skills.
“Perhaps the biggest change from past years was the overall team attitude and these seniors really contributed to that,” he explained. “ Everyone works hard, has fun, and regardless of the weather or player skill level, they push us to be better.”
None of the seniors are current leaders in scoring or assists. They don’t rack up the most goals or make the flashiest plays. Instead, they’ve demonstrated to the rest of the team what steady dedication and hard work looks like.
“I think this is the first season we started most practices early because everyone showed up well before our start time!” McDaniel commented. “Before the season, the four seniors met with coaches, and we had a great conversation about leadership and polarization of a leader; these girls have bright futures as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.”
The nearest obstacle in the future will come on May 11 as the girls are faced with St Teresa as their first regional challenge.
“I expect it will be very competitive,” said McDaniel. “We know we can produce chances and have a good setup to stop their offense; it will just come down to: can we build confidence in the game and beat a team with more experience? I have been pleased that we have been a good second half team and that the girls do not give up, but getting off to a good start is needed to set the tone.”
“Luck hasn’t been on our side a ton this year when you look at some of the shots/goals our opponents have had,” he added, “but in the playoffs, anything can happen.”
But playoff success or not, the program has seen a lot of progression this season. McDaniel remarked, “This year, I have been surprised how many in the community have come up to me with something nice to say about our soccer team, so our seniors should be proud of leaving our program better than they found it.”