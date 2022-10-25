Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.