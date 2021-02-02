Under the current phase of COVID-19 mitigations, Monticello High School will be allowing two spectators for each rostered player to attend home contests. No visiting fans will be permitted at this time for games hosted in Monticello.
“Under these guidelines, we will not be able to accommodate all Sage fans, but we will provide an opportunity for our student athletes to play in front of limited spectators,” said MHS Athletic Director Dan Sheehan.
Other details regarding spectators:
–Masks are required at all times while in Monticello school facilities.
–Event tickets will be provided to rostered players, who may distribute them for each game.
–Tickets must be provided at the door for admission, no exceptions.
–Individuals attending will be asked to write their name and phone number on the back of the ticket for tracking purposes.
–Spectators should not expect entry until 15 minutes prior to schedled game time, or when the oors are open for entry, pending completion of previous games (Ex.: JV games generally start at 5:30 p.m, followed by varsity contests at 7 p.m.).
–Spectators can expect to be symptom screened at the admission table. Those experiencing any symptoms of illness as asked not to attend.
–Admission will be half-price: $2 for adults, $1 for students.
–Gymnasiums will be cleared immediately at the conclusion of each game.
–After preliminary games are complete (7th grade, freshman, JV), attendees should exit the gym and return to their vehicles.
–There will be no gathering in the gym, cafeteria or lobby.
–Please enter at these designated areas: Middle school, main entrance to the school; and high school; doors directly behind the football press box or the new entrance facing south.
–Spectators should socially distance at least six feet apart. Members of the same household may sit together.
–Those attending should be seated at least 30 feet from the court per IDPH guidelines.
–The first available row of bleachers 30 feet from the court will be reserved for cheerleaders.
–No concession stand will be operating, and no outside food and drink is permitted.
–Restrooms will be available.
–Members of the media should contact the high school athletic department before 3 p.m. on game day if they wish to attend the game. Media access will depend on availability and priority give to local stations and photography.
–Live streaming is available through a subscription to the NFHS channel for high school. Middle school games are being streamed for free on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV8ppblegb0uGpFPF8FFTxA, courtesy of the Monticello High School Athletic Boosters.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond
ALAH is also limiting attendance to 50 spectators outside of players, who will be wearing face covering. Also
–Social distancing is required.
–Home basketball and volleyball games will be played at the high school in the old gym when possible. If there are conflicts, JHS volleyball willb e played at Atwood-Hammond Grade School and JHS boys basketball at Lovington Grade School.
–Basketball games in the old gym will only allow for 22 spectators: Two from the same household in 11 socially distance “pods.”
–Volleyball games will allow for 42 spectators, which still keeps fans at least 30 feet from the playing area.
–If games are played a Lovington, no spectators will be allowed in order to respect the state-mandated 30-foot setback.
–At Atwood-Hammond, up to 24 spectators will be allowed;
–- Tickets to athletic events will be pre-printed and will include COVID SelfCertification. Spectators must have the COVID Self-Certification signed on the ticket in order to enter. Tickets will be distributed to family members through the athletes.
–All spectators will be required to enter through the gym foyer entrance for games played at the high school. Spectators that are attending a varsity game
(8th grade for JH) should remain in their cars until the spectators from the previous game begin exiting the building. We will clear the gym after the first game and sanitize the bleachers.
Bement
One spectator per player is being allowed in Bement. Tickets will be issued to rostered players, who can give them to people to attend the game. Tickets are required in order to be admitted. Also:
–Masks that cover your nose and mouth must be worn at all times upon entering the building and throughout the event until the spectators have exited the building. A refusal to wear the mask properly will result in removal from the contest.
–Spectators in the bleachers will be socially distanced for everyone not living in the same household
–Concession stands will not be available. Spectators may bring bottled water or soda with them. Trash containers will be provided to assist with the cleaning after the contests. Please dispose of your trash on your way out. Thank you.
–Doors to enter the school will be opened at 5:30 p.m. for Bement home games.
–Only spectators with a ticket may enter the gym. You must get a ticket from a team member to enter the gymnasium. No one will be allowed into the gym without a game day ticket. One spectator per ticket. The number of tickets for each player will be determined by the number of players on the teams. Tickets will be given to the players on the day of the game.
–All spectators must be 30 feet away from the playing surface. This means that the only bleacher seats available will be located at the top of the bleachers. This will be clearly marked and the socially distanced seating arrangements will also be clearly marked.
–If you are unable to attend any games they will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network. To view the games go to nfhsnetwork.com and search for Bement. Any game we are involved in will appear on the front page. Click on the game you would like to view. There is a $10.99 per month fee. Don’t be confused that it says High School for a Middle School game. High School was the only option when setting up the schedule. Any questions may be directed to Andrew Brown or Steve Cline.
–At this time all schools in our area are allowing a select number of home fans to attend games. Bement fans will not be allowed to attend the away games. Bus transportation will be provided to and from all away games. If any guidelines are changed to allow more fans or visiting team fans to attend games we will notify you immediately.
Blue Ridge
Due to the 30-foot distance needed between spectators and the court, there will be no spectators allowed at this time at Blue Ridge basketball games.
Cerro Gordo
Cerro Gordo Junior and Senior High School has a similar policy for sports at this point. Tickets are given to players, with up to 40 fans being allowed for each contest.
DeLand-Weldon
“We will not be allowing spectators at this time. Our gym configuration does not allow us enough space to have spectators while meeting the current guidelines set forth by the IDPH. We will have a live stream available to fans during the games and online downloads of the games after its conclusion, said athletic director Ryan Pray.
Games will be live streamed on the NFHS network.