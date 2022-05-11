The Illinois High School Association postseason begins this week for girls’ soccer and girls’ track, and continues next week for area softball and baseball squads. Here’s how Piatt County-area squads start their tournaments.
Girls soccer
– Monticello, No. 5 seed in the Decatur St. Teresa regional. First game, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 vs. No. 3 Decatur St. Teresa.
Girls track and field
– Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Cerro Gordo-Bement are at the Sullivan sectional at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
– Blue Ridge and DeLand-Weldon are at the Bloomington Central Catholic sectional at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
– Monticello is at the Tolono Unity sectional at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Boys track and field
– Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Cerro Gordo-Bement are at the Tuscola sectional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
– Blue Ridge and DeLand-Weldon are at the Maroa-Forsyth sectional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
– Monticello is at the Tolono Unity sectional, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Softball
– Monticello, No. 5 seed in the Monticello regional. First game, 4:30 p.m. May 18 vs. No. 2 Warrensburg-Latham.
– Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, No. 6 seed in the Unity regional. First game, 4:30 p.m. May 15 vs. No. 9 Sullivan (at Arthur).
– Blue Ridge, No. 7 seed in the LeRoy regional. First game, 6:30 p.m. May 17 vs. No. 4 Watseka.
– Cerro Gordo-Bement, No. 10 seed in Clinton regional. First game, 4:30 p.m. May 16 at No. 9 Clinton.
Baseball
– Monticello, No. 3 seed in the Unity regional. First game, 4:30 p.m. May 19 vs. No. 5 Wesstville.
– Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, No. 9 seed in the Virden Regional. First game, 4:30 p.m. May 16 at No. 8 Pana.
– Blue Ridge, No. 8 seed in the Cissna Park regional. First game, May 16 at No. 6 Danville Schlarman
– Cerro Gordo-Bement, No. 9 seed in the Mt. Pulaski regional. First game, 4:30 p.m. May 16 at No. 8 Decatur Lutheran.