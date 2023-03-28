MONTICELLO – Spring showers make it tough to get sporting events in during March and April. But still, there was plenty of action last week. Here is a recap:
Monticello baseball
Monticello 8, Oakwood 3.
Monticello wound up needing the insurance runs it scored in the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday.
Oakwood mounted the beginnings of a comeback with a three-run sixth inning, but the host Sages fended it off by tacking on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth for the nonconference win.
Logan Chupp went 1 of 3 with a double and two RBI to lead Monticello (2-0). Luke Teschke threw four scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing just one hit. Joshua Ruch was 1 for 2 with an RBI to pace the Comets (2-1-1) in the loss.
Westville 8, Monticello 3.
The host Tigers (4-1) tallied each of the first eight runs versus the Sages (2-1), earning a nonconference victory in 4 1/2 innings on Friday. Luke Teschke and Jack Buckalew each drove in one run for Monticello, which gained one hit and one run from Eli Craft.
Monticello softball
Monticello 13, Argenta-Oreana 6.
The host Sages (1-1) posted a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from the Bombers (0-2) in a nonconference affair on March 20. Marrissa Miller doubled twice and scored four times for Monticello to go with Cassidee Stoffel’s two hits and three RBI. Emma Stoerger and Sadie Walsh each drove in two runs as well.
Tuscola 9, Monticello 4.
The host Warriors (2-0) authored a 9-0 lead through four innings and overcame the Sages (1-2) in a nonconference event that was called after 5 1/2 innings, making it official, because of weather on March 21. Marrissa Miller (two hits, one RBI) and Cassidee Stoffel (one hit, one RBI, one run) paced Monticello.
Monticello 21, Decatur Eisenhower 3.
Cassidee Stofel and Marrissa Miller were a two-person wrecking crew for the visiting Sages (2-2), propelling them to a nonconference victory on Friday.
Stoffel doubled twice and tripled once among four hits, driving in seven runs to fire up Monticello’s offense. Miller tripled twice, walked twice, drove in five runs and scored four times to further aid the Sages. Avery Schweitzer recorded three RBI and three runs for Monticello to go with two RBI from Catie Swartz and seven strikeouts pitched by Stoffel.
Monticello soccer
Monticello 1, Decatur Lutheran 0.
Leah Renne booted the ball into the back of the net following an Addison Finet corner kick seven minutes into the second half, lifting the host Sages (3-1) to a narrow nonconference triumph on March 21.
Ally Nebelsick turned in a one-save clean sheet at goalkeeper for Monticello.
Girls Track and Field
Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn ranked fourth in the 1,600 run (5:13.37) and fifth in the 800 run (2:22.36), in Saturday’s Illinois Top Times indoor track and field meet, the unofficial state championship at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Fellow Sages teammate Rose Talbert placed fourth in the 400 dash at 1:00.28.
Piatt County
Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac 16, Blue Ridge 0.
Kollin Asbury started the season with a bang for the visiting Trojans (1-0), tossing a four-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts during a nonconference win over the Knights (0-1) on March 20.
Tuscola 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0.
Clayton Neuner recorded a hit in both of his two at-bats, driving in three runs and scoring twice to power the visiting Warriors (1-2) to their first win of the season as they took down the Broncos (0-2) in Bement on Friday. The game was called off in the fourth inning, because of poor weather, and considered complete by both teams. Kaydon Waterhouse recorded a hit for CG/B.
Softball
Armstrong-Potomac 8, Blue Ridge 0. Acasia Gernentz racked up 16 strikeouts in the circle for the visiting Trojans (2-0), who surpassed the Knights (0-2) in a nonconference matchup on March 20. Alexis Wike, Lily Summers and Lillian Enger each notched a hit for Blue Ridge.
Sullivan 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. Maddy Probus turned in a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts for host Sullivan (1-1), keying a non-league victory over the Broncos (0-2) on Tuesday.
Tuscola 20, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. A 13-run second inning allowed the visiting Warriors (3-0) to pull away from the Broncos (0-3) for a three-inning, nonconference win in Bement.