MONTICELLO – The Monticello High School Girls Soccer Team won its 12th game of the season on Saturday, which set a new record for single season wins.
Here is a recap of all of Monticello’s action from last week.
Soccer
Urbana 2, Monticello 1. Celia Barkley and Sammi Christman each found the back of the net for the visiting Tigers (8-9-1), who dealt the Sages (10-4-3) their first loss in 11 outings during this nonconference match on Monday.
Monticello 5, Olympia 0. The Sages rolled to a home nonconference win, with the duo of Addison Finet and Elle Bodznick leading the way on Wednesday.. Finet scored four goals to power Monticello (11-4-3), with Bodznick scoring the other goal and tallying two assists. Tynley Jackson and Brenna Bartlow each added an assist, with goalie Allison Nebelsick making three saves — including one on a penalty kick — to preserve the shutout.
Monticello 5, Illinois Valley Central 0. Monticello got back above .500 in Illini Prairie Conference play with its shutout road win against Illinois Valley Central. The five-goal victory, the Sages’ 12th of the season, also set a new single-season school record for wins. Five different players scored for Monticello (12-5-3), with Finet and Bodznick leading the way with one goal and one assist each. Alice Swanson, Sylvie Harvey and Tynley Jackson also scored for the Sages, and goalkeeper Nebelsick made one save in the historic victory.
Baseball
Monticello 7, Pontiac 1. Jack Buckalew impressed on the mound for the visiting Sages (12-4) on Monday, throwing all seven innings of an IPC triumph. Buckalew permitted four hits and two walks while striking out six. His job was made easier by a four-run top of the first inning from Monticello’s offense, which was led by Ike Young (triple, three RBI) and Biniam Lienhart (two hits, one run).
Monticello 12, Tri-Valley 1. Young and Jacob Trusner each drove in three runs as the host Sages (13-4) turned aside the Vikings in five innings of non-league action on Wednesday.
Young went 3 for 4 with a double to pace Monticello, which picked up two doubles and one RBI from Lienhart along with an RBI and three runs scored from Matt Swartz. Spencer Mitze easily made that stand up with his pitching, tossing all five innings and allowing five hits against eight strikeouts.
Thursday
Monticello 11, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the host Sages (14-4) scored six times in the second inning and steadily pulled away for a five-inning, Illini Prairie Conference victory. Luke Teschke was a force as a pitcher and hitter for Monticello. He threw all five innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight, and he also went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI. Jacob Trusner finished 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI for the Sages to go with single RBI from Spencer Mitze and Dylan Brown.
Softball
Monday
Pontiac 13, Monticello 2. The visiting Sages (7-9) surrendered eight runs in the second inning and couldn’t recover during an Illini Prairie Conference matchup. Cassidee Stoffel and Isa Beery each drove in one run for Monticello during this five-inning game, which included Marrissa Miller doubling, tripling and scoring twice for the Sages.
Tuesday
Monticello 11, Urbana 1. Miller wound up a home run short of a cycle but with a bonus triple instead in a four-hit performance that led the Sages past Urbana in Tuesday’s nonconference matchup. Sadie Walsh also had a multi-hit performance for Monticello (8-9), which finished with 12 hits for the game. Reese Patton got the win for the Sages after allowing one run on three hits and one walk to go with six strikeouts in five innings.
Thursday
Bloomington Central Catholic 3, Monticello 0. Reese Patton scattered six hits across seven innings pitched, but the host Sages (8-10) couldn’t get their bats going during an Illini Prairie Conference setback. Patton allowed one earned run and struck out two on the day. She, Avery Schweitzer and Lynnsey Trybom each notched one hit on offense.
Thursday
St. Thomas More 1, Monticello 0. These Illini Prairie Conference foes played to a scoreless tie on April 5. That didn’t happen this time, as the visiting Sabers (8-6-2) left Piatt County with a one-goal win over the Sages (11-5-3).
Girls track and field
Friday
At Monticello. Unity won three of four relays and was the top area team at the 18-team Sages Invitational with a runner-up finish to Seneca. Host Monticello was eighth, and Rose Talbert was the only other area event winner with a first-place finish in the 400 in 58.75 seconds.
Piatt County
Baseball
Monday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Heritage 0. Wyatt Hilligoss hurled a no-hitter for the host Knights (10-7), who snagged a Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Hawks (1-14) as a result. Hilligoss’ seven innings of work included three walks and 15 strikeouts, and he helped his own cause by driving in one run as a batter. His younger brother, Will Hilligoss, generated three hits and scored twice for ALAH, which picked up two hits and two RBI from Braden Kauffman plus two RBI from Maddix Stirrett.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 11, Tri-County 9. Trailing 6-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, the visiting Broncos (6-7) stunned the Titans (2-10) with eight runs to prevail in an LPC thriller. Tri-County responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but that wasn’t quite enough. Brayden Strack, Kaydon Waterhouse and Kade Alumbaugh each drove in two runs for CG/B, with Waterhouse, Ty Carlson and Ian Bettinger each scoring twice.
Softball
Monday
Blue Ridge 12, Heritage/Academy High 1. Ellie Schlieper threw all five innings of this LPC bout for the host Knights (7-9), who overpowered the Hawks (1-10). Schlieper allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five. Blue Ridge’s Cassie Zimmerman went 2 for 4 with four RBI to front the offense. Schlieper (3 for 3, two RBI) and Jaelyn Deeters (2 for 3, one RBI, two runs) also fared well at the dish.
Villa Grove 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. Alex Brown twirled a four-inning one-hitter for the host Blue Devils (13-7) striking out seven Broncos (0-16) en route to a LPC win. Hunter Malone recorded CG/B/DL’s only hit.
Tuesday
Baseball
Fisher 18, Cerro Gordo/Bement 8. Fisher and Cerro Gordo/Bement played to an 8-8 tie through two innings before the Bunnies broke loose with 10 unanswered runs between the fourth and sixth innings to close out Tuesday’s run-shortened nonconference victory. Kade Alumbaugh finished 2 of 3 with four RBI for the Broncos (6-8), and Brayden Strack was 1 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Softball
Fisher 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA 0. Fisher starter Peyton Murphy was nearly untouchable in Tuesday’s nonconference showdown with Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA, throwing a complete game shutout while allowing just two hits and striking out five. Dezzy Cummins and Reese Peters had the lone hits for the Broncos (0-17).
Baseball
Wednesday
Heritage 13, Blue Ridge 6. The host Hawks (2-14) cobbled together a seven-run third inning to surge past the Knights (0-11) and conclude a three-game losing streak. Ty Meeker doubled and drove in two runs for Blue Ridge to go with two hits and two runs from Riley Pruitt.
Friday
Cerro Gordo/Bement 8, Decatur Lutheran 7. Cerro Gordo/Bement came out on top in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game with big swings on the scoreboard with a walk-off win after scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tyson Moore went 1 of 4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Broncos (7-8), and Kade Alumbaugh finished 2 of 4 with a double, run scored and RBI.
Softball
Wednesday
Blue Ridge 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Lillian Enger brought the power for the host Knights (8-9), lifting them to a nonconference success versus the Falcons. Enger went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and a run scored. Cassie Zimmerman doubled and tripled for Blue Ridge, also driving in a run, and Ellie Schlieper threw an effective complete game with five strikeouts.
Friday
Softball
Arcola 11, Blue Ridge 1. Keira Holhbauch was nearly untouchable in the circle for the Purple Riders (9-6), striking out 12 and giving up just one run on one walk and five hits in five innings in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Alexis Wike led the Knights (8-10) with three hits.
Argenta-Oreana 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5. Brynn Jones hit a three-run home run in the sixth for the Bombers (11-7) in the LPC win. Mackenzie Condill went 2 of 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Knights (15-7).
Saturday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19, Blue Ridge 3. Kailee Otto homered twice and was 3 of 3 with three runs scored and six RBI to lead ALAH (16-7) in the run-shortened win. Mackenzie Condill and Anna Rawlins also drove in three runs. Cassie Zimmerman went 2 of 2 with home run and two RBI to lead Blue Ridge (8-11).