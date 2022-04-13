DECATUR – Sages athlete Joey Sprinkle is used to playing on larger stages, so maybe it wasn’t a surprise he had a career day in leading the Monticello baseball team to a 9-2 win over St. Teresa on April 6.
The contest, played at Workman Family Baseball Field at Millikin University due to flooding at other fields, saw the MHS senior strike out 10 on the mound and record four runs batted in on a double and a home run at the plate.
It’s a continuance of quite a year for Sprinkle, who as a quarterback led his team to a playoff win in the fall, served as starting center for the state runner-up boys’ basketball team, and recently committed to continue playing football at St. Ambtrose University this fall.
Versus St. Teresa, the Sages fell behind early when the Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after its initial at bat.
But the Sages recorded three runs of its own to take the lead in the first, expanded that to 4-2 in the second, and blew the game open with a five-run seventh inning.
After that initial inning, Sprinkle gave up no more runs, and in five innings surrendered just two runs and three hits, striking out 10 and walking one. Thomas Swartz hurled scoreless ball for the final two innings.
Biniam Lienhart added two hits, including a triple and two RBI to the cause, while Triston Foran and Jacob Trusner recorded two hits apiece.
Monticello played errorless ball, taking advantage of Bulldog miscues to score three unearned runs among the four scored in those first two innings.
The next day, MHS took a 4-3 lead with a three-run fourth, but this time it was Olympia that used a big inning – six runs in the seventh – to take a 10-4 win over Monticello.
Sprinkle and Jacob Long had doubles for the Sages (9-3).
Monticello managed just two hits in seven innings in Saturday’s Illini Prairie Conference road loss at IVC. Sprinkle had both hits for the Sages (8-4), as he doubled twice in three at bats.
Monticello was scheduled to host St. Thomas More Monday for an Illini Prairie Conference match; and non-conference Mattoon on April 12.
MHS then travels to Unity April 14 for a 4:30 p.m. conference contest, and returns home for games against Maroa-Forsyth on April 18 and Salt Fork April 20.
Other county
contests
Blue Ridge is still looking for its first win of the season after taking losses to LeRoy and Tri-County last week.
The Knights came close versus Tri-County on April 4, but could not overcome 18 strikeouts by Jack Armstrong in a 7-4 loss. Blue Ridge also took a 17-0 loss to LeRoy on April 7.
Blue Ridge (0-6) was scheduled to travel to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood Hammond for a Lincoln Prairie Conference contest Monday, then continues the road trip April 15 at Arcola before returning home for a 10 a.m. matchup Saturday against Roanoke-Benson.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond took a narrow 6-3 loss to Mount Pulaski on April 5. The Knights jumped out to an early lead, but could not maintain it. Maddox Stirrett went 2 of 4 with a run scored and an RBI for ALAH (0-5), and Kody Korenwald finished 1 of 3 with an RBI in the loss.
ALAH lost both ends of a doubleheader to LeRoy on Saturday, dropping the opener, 15-0 and losing 23-6 in the nightcap.
After hosting Blue Ridge, ALAH was set to host Paris Tuesday before traveling to Cumberland April 15, then hosts Casey-Westfield at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Knights continue at home versus Villa Grove April 18 and St. Teresa April 19.