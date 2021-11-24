In October, the top junior high baseball and softball players in the state of Illinois were nominated by junior high coaches to play in the All-State Showcase Tournament at Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville. Selected players were assigned to regional teams, who then competed for a tournament championship. In the 8th Grade Boys Division, MMS’ Koyie Williams was selected to compete for Team East. In the 7th Grade Boys Division, MMS’ Dawson Gaitros, Grant Kiger, Ayden McCool, and Matthias Rudolph were selected to compete for Team North.
Pictured here are are Williams, Gaitros, Rudolph, Kiger and McCool.
In the Girls Softball Division, MMS’ Sadie Walsh, Cassidee Stoffel and Isabella Beery (at right) were selected to compete for Team East, and won the tournament.
For the boys, Matthias Rudolph was named to the all-tournament team.
For the girls, Isabella Beery was named to the all-tournament team.