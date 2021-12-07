MONTICELLO — Twelve seconds remained on the clock when Lizzie Stiverson drew a foul that sent her to the free throw line. The scoreboard displayed the severity of the moment. The Sages (6-1) and the Mount Pulaski Hilltoppers were locked in a 41-41 tie.
Stiverson toed the line; she was already three-for-three for the night.
“I felt very nervous,” Stiverson admitted, “to the point where I almost fell over while shooting.”
The first shot went in, allowing Monticello to gain a one-point lead that could hopefully last for the remaining 12 seconds. And then came the second shot-- in. The Hilltoppers had fouled the wrong girl.
“Sinking that shot made me so confident that we had that game in the bag,” recalled Stiverson.
The Sages kept their 43-41 lead to win the game, outscoring Mount Pulaski in the crucial fourth quarter 17-12.
Monticello actually jumped out ahead in the first half of the game, leading by one after the first quarter and by four after the second. But the Hilltoppers came out strong after half time, grabbing 17 points in the third quarter next to Monticello’s 10. The Sages entered the final period of the game in a three-point deficit.
The Monticello girls mounted a stunning attack in the fourth quarter, tallying 17 points with buckets from the four seniors: Stiverson, Hannah Swanson, Renni Fultz, and Macey Hicks.
Fultz racked up 17 of her own points and was one of the Sages’ most heavy rebounding presences. Hicks came in behind her with ten points, and Stiverson finished the game with nine.
The seniors’ efforts were unmatched, and Stiverson said, “I was so proud of my team after that moment the final buzzer went off.”
Earlier in the week, the Sages cruised to a 57-17 win over Urbana.
Monticello exploded into action right from the tip-off, bagging 17 points in the first period while holding Urbana to two, and the pace never slowed down from there. By the half, the Sages widened their lead to 32-2 and maintained a healthy pace that set them on course for the 57-17 victory.
Fultz scored a game-high of 19 points, and behind her was Stiverson with 14 and junior Lydia Burger with 10.