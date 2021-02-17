The MHS girls team (1-2) opened their season with a tough game against Olympia. The first girls game in the new Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center ended in a 27-64 defeat.
Olympia’s quick takeover led to a 39-8 margin at the end of the first half. However, the Sages pounced back with energy after half time, putting up eighteen points in the third quarter alone, outscoring the Spartans 18-11.
Junior Renni Fultz had a team-high sixteen points while fellow juniors Macey Hicks and Lizzie Stiverson chipped in six and five.
The Sages recovered quickly from the opening game and played an intense match against Illinois Valley Central. The Grey Ghosts snatched an early lead in the game, and the lead continued to volley back and forth until the Sages overpowered them in the final quarter with a final victory of 43-30.
IVC jumped off to a quick start, leading 12-11 after one quarter of play and 23-19 at half. The Monticello girls held firm, cutting the gap to a three point margin by the end of the third quarter.
Finally, the Sages erupted into action in the 4th quarter, tallying thirteen points and rendering the Grey Ghosts scoreless. Monticello’s aggressive defense resulted in thirteen turnovers for IVC.
Paving the way in scoring was Stiverson with sixteen points. Also reaching double-digit scoring was sophomore Lydia Burger with fifteen and Fultz with ten.
The week finished with a game against Paxton. Monticello fell 35-69 with two members of the starting squad absent.
Despite PBL’s early head start, the Sages stayed in the game, behind by only fourteen points after the third quarter. The fourth quarter was the determining factor, and the Sages couldn’t match PBL’s scoring rampage.
Stiverson paced the team with seventeen points. Senior Hailey Moore and sophomore Jacq Maxey chipped in six apiece.