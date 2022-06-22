MONTICELLO – Two Monticello track and field athletes were named to the News-Gazette’s All-Area first team last week. Several others received second-team and honorable mention status.
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM GIRLS
Kate Ahmari Jr. Long distance Uni High;
Olivia Birge Sr. Throws Salt Fork;
Mabry Bruhn Jr. Middle distance/long distance Monticello;
Brianna Dixon Jr. Hurdles/jumps Rantoul;
Savanna Franzen Fr. Long distance St. Joseph-Ogden;
Noelle Hunt Fr. Sprints/jumps Centennial;
Trixie Johnson Jr. Middle distance Paxton-Buckley-Loda;
Brynlee Keeran Sr. Jumps/pole vault Salt Fork;
Shelby McGee Jr. Hurdles/jumps Salt Fork;
Kayla Nelson Jr. Sprints/jumps Unity;
Lia Patterson Fr. Sprints/hurdles Tuscola;
Hope Rajlich Sr. Sprints St. Joseph-Ogden;
Nickiya Shields Fr. Hurdles Danville;
Alyssa Williams Sr. Sprints/jumps Tuscola;
Mabry Bruhn
Why she made the first team: Another state cross-country top-10 finisher earlier in the school year, Bruhn raced to the sixth-place position in the Class 2A state 800-meter run (2 minutes, 18.64 seconds), was part of a sixth-place 3,200 relay tandem (9:49.78) and qualified for state in the 1,600 run.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... strawberries and other fruits.
In her dream career, she would ... be either a nurse or a large-animal vet.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... human anatomy and horticulture.
Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Bachelor” or “Selling Sunset.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Abe Lincoln and Tara Davis.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go cliff jumping into the ocean, walk a red carpet and go to Hayward Field (preferably to be running).
ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
Rose Talbert Jr. Middle distance Monticello;
Alexis Wike Jr. Sprints/jumps Blue Ridge;
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND — Alexa Miller (Sr., sprints/jumps).
BLUE RIDGE — Phoebe Reynolds (So., hurdles/jumps).
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT — Haley Garrett (Jr., sprints/jumps); Jazzi Hicks (Jr., throws); Bella Zigler (Sr., sprints/jumps).
DeLAND-WELDON — Morgan Frye (So., throws).
MONTICELLO — Estella Miller (Jr., long distance); Sylvia Miller (Fr., long distance); Clara Rudolph (Sr., long distance); Rachel Koon (Sr., middle distance/long distance); Kyara Welter (Sr., long distance).
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM BOYS
Max Allen Sr. Sprints ALAH;
Dylan Bazzell Jr. Hurdles/jumps Prairie Central;
Chris Boyd Jr. Throws Tuscola;
Beau Edwards Sr. Sprints/middle distance/jumps Arcola;
Jackson Gilbert Jr. Sprints/middle distance Urbana;
Ben Jessup Jr. Sprints/throws Salt Fork;
Nathan Kirby Jr. Sprints/hurdles Salt Fork;
Daniel Lacy Jr. Sprints Centennial;
Karson Lewsader Sr. Jumps Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman;
Kemoni McCullough Sr. Sprints/jumps Centennial;
Eli Mojonnier Sr. Middle distance/long distance BHRA;
Daryl Okeke Jr. Hurdles/jumps Judah Christian;
Jacob Tackett Sr. Sprints Monticello;
Garrett Taylor Jr. Throws Salt Fork;
Jacob Tackett
Why he made the first team: Tackett led off Class 2A’s fourth-place 800-meter relay quartet, which clocked a final time of 1 minute, 29.14 seconds. On top of that, he was a state qualifier in both the 100 dash and 400 relay, missing finals advancement by less than two-tenths of a second in each.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
Before he competes, he eats ... spaghetti and meatballs.
In his dream career, he would ... spend most of my time outdoors and working with other people.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
His favorite athlete is ... Jameis Winston.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Eddie Murphy and Dick Vitale.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to Japan and watching a Super Bowl in person.
ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
Cole Pemble So. Sprints/long jump Blue Ridge;
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND — Logan Beckmier (Jr., long distance); Jacob Duzan (Sr., long distance); Jace Green (Sr., middle distance/long distance); Landon Waldrop (So., hurdles/jumps);
BLUE RIDGE — Matt Schumacher (So., throws);
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT — Dylan Howell (So., long distance); Chance Young (So., sprints/jumps);
DeLAND-WELDON — Phoenix Stukins (Fr., throws); TJ Smith (Fr., long distance);
MONTICELLO — Jackson Grambart (Sr., long distance); Ed Mitchell (Sr., middle distance); Peyton Scott (Sr., sprints); Heath Smith (Sr., sprints/jumps); Mick Wright (Jr., sprints).