FARMER CITY – The Blue Ridge soccer team is undefeated through three games.
It has also yet to post a victory.
Such is the way of soccer, when ties can be as common as a clear decision.
The Knights recorded a third straight tie – this one 3-3 against Judah Christian – at a home match on March 16. Blue Ridge’s Austin Hobbs got the Knights an early lead with a goal assisted by Viktor Reynolds.
After Judah took a 2-1 lead by intermission, Blue Ridge forced a 3-3 tie with goals in the second half by Hank Mitchell and Reynolds. Reynolds also had a second assist on the Mitchell goal, while Anthony Thompson earned a helper for the squad’s final tally.
Abby Bohlen earned seven saves for Blue Ridge.
The Knights are on the road this week against Danville Schlarman (Marh 23) and Meridian/Macon (March 25).
ALAH earns first win
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond erupted for four goals in the first half against Meridian on March 16, then held on for a 4-2 win.
Gavin Mechling recorded a goal and an assist for ALAH, which received single goals from Kaiden Morfey, Manaye Morfey and Chilton Ingram.
Earlier in the week, Mechling scored the Knight’ only goal in an 11-1 loss to Altamont.