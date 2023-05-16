MONTICELLO – The Monticello Girls Track and Field team qualified three for the state championships during the sectional last week.
Alayna Schultz who took second in the high jump; Rose Talbert who placed second in the 400-meter dash and qualified on time in the 200 meter dash and Estella Miller who qualified in the 1600 meter run.
Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike qualified for state in three events through the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, helping the Knights to the best area team finish in this 18-program meet (fifth place, 46 points). Wike won the 100-meter dash in 13.44 seconds, placed second in the 200 in 27.01 and ranked third in high jump at 4 feet, 11 3/4 inches. She met the state-qualifying standard in the last of those events and will compete in all three during next Thursday’s preliminaries in Charleston.
At Bethany
Haley Garrett of Cerro Gordo/Bement will compete in three events at state after qualifying in the 100 dash (12.92), the long jump (16-8 1/2) and the triple jump (33-8).
Other area sectional champions are Jazzi Hicks of Cerro Gordo/Bement in the shot put (37-10),
Note: Athletes not listed in any particular order. List of local qualifiers and how they rank among their entire state fields will be posted next week.
CLASS 1A
(Preliminaries Thursday)
100 dash — Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo/Bement; Alexis Wike, Blue Ridge.
200 dash — Alexis Wike, Blue Ridge.
.Shot put — Jazzi Hicks, Cerro Gordo/Bement;
High jump - Alexis Wike, Blue Ridge;
Long jump — Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo/Bement.
Triple jump — Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo/Bement.
1CLASS 2A
(Preliminaries Friday)
200 dash — Rose Talbert, Monticello;
400 dash — Rose Talbert, Monticello;
1,600 run — Estella Miller, Monticello.
High jump — Alayna Schultz, Monticello.