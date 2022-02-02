BISMARK — Monticello High School’s wrestling squad finished its regular season on a strong note on Jan. 28, defeating both Bismark-Henning and Oakwood at a match in Bismark.
Against Oakwood, the outing came down to a tie-breaker after the teams were knotted up 39-39 after the bouts were completed
In this instance, the fact Monticello fielded wrestlers in all weight classes was the difference.
“We won the criteria because we didn’t give up any forfeits. They forfeited 220 (pounds) to us,” Sages coach Andy Moore said.
It was quite a comeback as well. The match started at 126 pounds, and Oakwood won five of the first six outings to jump out to a 27-6 lead.
But starting at 170 lbs., MHS won three straight, including falls by Hunter Romano and Ethan Alexander, with Myles VonBehren earning a 7-2 decision at 195 lbs. to pull the Sages to within five points.
The forfeit for Oakwood at 220 lbs. to Riley Jones gave Monticello its first lead. The teams then split the final four matches, resulting in a 39-\39 tie before the criteria tie-breakers were consulted.
Also winning matches by fall for MHS were Tristan Slade at 132 lbs. and Brandon Peters at 285 lbs., and Isaiah Ducker at 113 lbs.
It was an easier win against host Bismark-Hening, with the Sages earning a 48-34 victory.
Winning by fall for Monticello were Daevion Fenelon at 120 lbs.; Jaxon Trent (138), Eli Bailey (145), Cal Spence (152); Kaleb Reid (160), Hunter Romano (170) and Myles VonBehren (195).
Monticello is one of 11 teams assigned to the Olney regional this weekend. The others are Effingham, Lawrenceville, Mt. Carmel, Oblong, Olney, Robinson, Shelbyville, Toledo Cumberland, Unity and Westville.
The top three individuals from each weight class advance to sectional action the next weekend at Vandalia, with a chance to compete at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 17-19 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
The regional winning team advances to team sectionals Feb. 22, with the winners advancing to team state on Feb. 26.