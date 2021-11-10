PEORIA — Monticello High School’s cross country teams both captured top-10 team finishes at the IHSA state cross country meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria this past Saturday.
Let by all-state finishes by junior Mabry Bruhn and senior Rachel Kuhn, the girls’ squad finished sixth overall with 209 points, behind only Unity (126), Winnebago (138), Eureka (157), St. Joseph-Ogden (167) and Aurora Rosary (182).
“I was pretty pleased with sixth place,” MHS coach David Remmert said. He noted the squad may have earned a top-3 podium spot had it not been for the untimely injury of No. 2 runner Estella Miller, who ran her first race in a month but was not 100 percent.
“That’s the ups and downs of every season. You have these situations that develop and you rely pretty heavily on other people on the team to step out and step up,” Remmert added.
Bruhn finished ninth overall out of 256 runners with a time of 17:56.13, with Koon earning 13th with a time of 18:13.27.
Also scoring for the Sages were freshman Syliva Miller (36th, 18:49.33), junior Estella Miller (88th, 19:28.57) and Kyara Welter (150th, 20:10.12).
Boys place 10th
The Monticello boys’ used a much-improved team to earn a 10th place finish, which was pleasing to Remmert.
“We had a lot of development from a lot of people I really did not expect. At the beginning of the season, I was thinking this team would not even make it to state, and here we ended up 10th,” Remmert said. “I was pretty ecstatic about that, and five out of our seven runners ran their best time of the season, so I don’t think we could have performed much better.”
Senior Ed Mitchell paced the Sages with a time of 15:49.09, good for 33rd out of 260 runners. Jacob Elston added a 42nd-place time of 15:54.34, with senior converted football player Chase Billedo finishing 114th in 16:37.20. Also scoring were freshman Caleb Wood (124th, 16:44.81 and junior Logan Sikorski (130th, 16:47.65).
Recording season-bests at state were Elston, Billedo, Sikorski, and freshmen River Derby (17:03.21) and Ayden LeGrande (17:14.39).
“Those freshman times were outstanding. I think our future looks pretty bright,” Remmert said.
Chicago Latin won the team title with a score of 165, followed closely by Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (172) and Chicago Depaul College Prep (186). St. Joseph-Ogden placed sixth with a score of 225.